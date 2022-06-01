Join the spirit of the Start-Up Nation at TAU International!

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
JUNE 1, 2022 14:16
Jerusalem Post Israel News
 
LIVE WEBINAR Today at 3 PM Israel Tel Aviv University Virtual Open Day
photo credit: TAU
 
OUR STUDENT STORIES
 

Join the live webinar

Wednesday, June 2, 2022 | 3 PM Israel time

Learn why Tel Aviv University International is the ideal destination for academic exploration and discovery. TAU International offers more than 60 challenging English-language courses in a variety of programs, ranging from single semester, summer or year abroad, to Bachelor’s, Master’s and Ph.D. degrees. Join more than 3,000 students from around the globe who have joined the non-stop spirit of the Startup Nation at Tel Aviv University.

For more information on TAU International Virtual Open Days >> click here.

 For more information on TAU International programs >> click here.



