Man claiming to be police officer threatens Ben-Gvir and family

The caller, who identified himself as Israel Police officer Ismi Abed: "You have hurt our people too much. Your time is up, I am on my way to you."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 7, 2022 10:19

Updated: JUNE 7, 2022 10:25
Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir moving his office to Sheikh Jarrah, February 13, 2022. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir moving his office to Sheikh Jarrah, February 13, 2022.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Controversial far-right MK Itamar Ben-Gvir received a threatening phone call Monday night from a man claiming to be an armed police officer who threatened him and his family.

"I'm on my way to you. My gun is ready," the caller, who identified himself as Israel Police officer Ismi Abed. "I'm taking care of you, your wife, and your children," he continued, adding "You have hurt our people too much. Your time is up, I am on my way to you."

According to Ynet, Israel Police is investigating the incident. 

A recording of the phone conversation was shared with the press.

Ben-Gvir turned to the Knesset to help investigate the threat and discussed these ongoing threats made against him at the Knesset plenum.

ITAMAR BEN-GVIR speaks to the media in Sheikh Jarrah last month. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) ITAMAR BEN-GVIR speaks to the media in Sheikh Jarrah last month. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

"Words can kill," Ben-Gvir said. "[Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett and [Foreign Minister Yair] Lapid must stop the incitement against time. This time it ends in another threat, but it must stop before, God forbid, disaster strikes."

Prior threats

This is not the first time the right-wing politician has been the victim of threats.

In April, a threatening message was sent to Ben-Gvir over Facebook, containing pictures of rifle bullets with the caption reading, “We will kill you and your family.” 

Around the same time, a Hamas terrorist cell in east Jerusalem planned to attack Ben-Gvir and other Israeli targets, though this was foiled by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).

This is a developing story.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.



