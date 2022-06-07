The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Tel Aviv University begins recruiting for new management & liberal arts BA

New international BA will imbue future business leaders with academic and practical experience at Tel Aviv’s innovation hub.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 7, 2022 11:17
Tel Aviv University has recently opened enrollment for the inaugural class of its International BA in Management and Liberal Arts that will be beginning in the 2022-23 academic year.  

The three-year, double-major track will be taught entirely in English and will be open to students from around the world. It is among the first of its kind in Israel and joins a growing number of such degree offerings around the world.

TAU’s International BA in Management and Liberal Arts builds on its record as one of the world’s top universities for producing successful entrepreneurs and strength in interdisciplinary research. In 2021, the school was ranked fifth in the world for entrepreneurship and eighth in the world for startup founders. The Coller School of Management is ranked 30th in the world, and its MBA program is 13th internationally.

Students in the International BA in Management and Liberal Arts will study with world-class faculty and instructors. The program also offers students frequent interaction with the local hi-tech sector through internships, networking and mentoring. It is the latest initiative demonstrating TAU’s adoption of a global trend of incorporating a broad liberal arts education into science and technology curricula; it joins initiatives including the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Program for Humanities in Engineering.  

The new degree’s academic programming is the result of a joint venture between The Coller School of Management, Israel’s top-ranked business school, and The International BA in Liberal Arts. 

Students in the International BA in Management and Liberal Arts program will study among a diverse cohort of students in small classes. The curriculum incorporates rigorous management sciences with an option of seven specialized study tracks in the liberal arts: psychology, digital culture and communications, philosophy, literature, Jewish-Israel Studies, Middle Eastern Studies, and life sciences.

TAU Vice President of International Collaboration Prof. Milette Shamir: “The symbiotic relationship between Tel Aviv University and Tel Aviv’s thriving innovation ecosystem with over 2,000 startups has created a unique campus environment that breeds game-changing ideas and innovations. This new Program directly reflects TAU’s priorities to become increasingly global and provide a holistic education to all students to prepare them to make a real-world impact.”

Prof. Shai Danziger, academic head of the International BA in Management and Liberal Arts at TAU: “Traditional degrees for entrepreneurs, such as management or accounting, don’t necessarily provide the kind of diverse skill sets needed to lead businesses today. The broad skills that our students are going to acquire in the humanities and from Tel Aviv’s world-leading startup hub are certain to make them better managers, both in startups and in large corporations.”   More information about the program is available here. 



