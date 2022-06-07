Ukraine wants Israel's Iron Dome, blasts anti-tank missile refusal

Kyiv wants to purchase Israel's Iron Dome air defenses system against missiles and to sign off on the transfer of its Spike SR anti-tank guided missile system from Germany to Ukraine, the country's Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk told reporters on Tuesday.

"Last week, from what I know for sure, the Americans gave permission for the anti-tank missiles to be transferred from Germany to Ukraine and Israel said, 'no'," Korniychuk said, adding that Berlin wanted to make the transfer.

In so doing, he confirmed a report first published in Walla that Israel had refused to sign off on the transfer of its anti-tank defense system produced by the Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

The ambassador had just returned from Ukraine where he witnessed firsthand the war Russia has waged on his country since February 24.

Israel's failures

Korniychuk spoke of his frustration over Israel's failure to provide defensive military assistance to his country, technical military support and continued medical support, including its refusal to treat Ukrainian soldiers in its hospitals.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Israel is no longer focused on the war, Korniychuk charged. "Ukraine has been removed from the Israeli press almost completely. So there is no war anymore."

The absence of war news, he said, is reflective of the government's unease with the war such that it is more comfortable placing that war on the back burner.

"I want the Israeli government to move away from its comfort zone and get back to reality," Korniychuk said.

"We need Israeli assistance… I mean that we need the military-technical support, we need the Iron Dome… that will allow us to save our civilian women and children from the shelling of the Russian missiles in our territory," Korniychuk said.

Israel has hesitated to provide Ukraine with any military assistance, even that of a defensive nature, given that it has attempted to maintain ties with both Moscow and Kyiv.

At issue for Israel in particular, is the presence of Russian forces in Syria on its northern border and its continued need to coordinate its aerial attacks against Iranian targets there with Moscow. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has also been one of the world leaders who has attempted to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

The Iron Dome system, in particular, he said, is not a weapon. It is a tool that will save civilian lives.

"I do not want to call this a weapon I call it protective gear that will protect our civilians... You can not kill with it," he said.

Korniychuk clarified that his country wanted to purchase Iron Dome.

"We don't need a donation. We want to buy it," he explained.

When it comes to the Israeli military, Korniychuk said, "we have had zero military-technical cooperation with Israel since the war started."

Even limited aid such as a request for 20,000 protective vests and helmets was problematic, he said, explaining that Ukraine received only 2,000 helmets and 5,000 vests. The vests were a grade three and not a grade five, so they were less effective, he added.

Similarly, he said, Israel excels at prosthetic treatment but has not agreed to treat Ukrainian soldiers who lost arms and legs in the fighting and can not return to the battlefield, effectively rendering them civilians in need.

'They will not be able to fight, they are just human beings," Korniychuk said.

"We are in discussions with the Health Ministry for more than a month now" on this, he added.

Korniychuk said he was grateful for the humanitarian assistance Israel has rendered it, but that it has simply not been enough and that it has not been targeted to the country's needs in what is turning into a very protracted war.

"Israel does not owe Ukraine anything. We are not begging you for help. We do believe that on the moral side, Israel has to take the part of the rest of the western world and help Ukraine with all possible means," Korniychuk said.