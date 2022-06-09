Israeli security forces arrest 12 suspects overnight

12 Palestinians suspected of terrorism or connection to terrorist activities were arrested overnight Wednesday by Israeli security forces, including IDF, Shin-Bet and Border Police, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Thursday morning.

The arrests were carried out in the villages of Karvat Bnei Hassan, Nuba, Beitin, Mizra'a Ashkariya, Beit Umar and Singil.

During operations in the city of Nablus in the area of the Samaria Regional Brigade, a violent riot broke out with the participation of about 100 rioters who were throwing Molotov cocktails and stones at security forces. The security used crowd dispersal methods to break up the riots, IDF Spokesperson said. One person was arrested as a result.

The IDF also operated in the villages of Danaba and Akhtaba in the Menashe Territorial Brigade area and arrested two wanted individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities. Two more were arrested in the village of Tamun in the Ha'Biqa and Ha'Amakim territorial Brigades area.

At the same time, during the operation of forces in Khirbet Karma in the area of the Judea Regional Brigade, a suspect involved in terrorist activity was arrested and a number of weapons were seized.

Weapons seized by police

A number of weapons searches were carried out by police detectives in cooperation with the dog unit of the Border Police and IDF forces from Hatmar Yehuda at a number of points in the city of Hebron.

During the search, police seized M-16 weapons, grenades, fireworks, cartridges and ammunition of various kinds.

Three suspects from Hebron were arrested and brought in for questioning.