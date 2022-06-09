The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli security forces arrest 12 suspects overnight

Individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities arrested • M-16 weapons, grenades, fireworks, cartridges and ammunition of various kinds seized

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 9, 2022 08:52

Updated: JUNE 9, 2022 08:53
Israeli security forces arrest 12 suspects in the West Bank overnight, June 9, 2022. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
Israeli security forces arrest 12 suspects in the West Bank overnight, June 9, 2022.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

12 Palestinians suspected of terrorism or connection to terrorist activities were arrested overnight Wednesday by Israeli security forces, including IDF, Shin-Bet and Border Police, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Thursday morning.

The arrests were carried out in the villages of Karvat Bnei Hassan, Nuba, Beitin, Mizra'a Ashkariya, Beit Umar and Singil.

During operations in the city of Nablus in the area of the Samaria Regional Brigade, a violent riot broke out with the participation of about 100 rioters who were throwing Molotov cocktails and stones at security forces. The security used crowd dispersal methods to break up the riots, IDF Spokesperson said. One person was arrested as a result. 

The IDF also operated in the villages of Danaba and Akhtaba in the Menashe Territorial Brigade area and arrested two wanted individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities. Two more were arrested in the village of Tamun in the Ha'Biqa and Ha'Amakim territorial Brigades area.

At the same time, during the operation of forces in Khirbet Karma in the area of the Judea Regional Brigade, a suspect involved in terrorist activity was arrested and a number of weapons were seized.

Weapons seized by police

A number of weapons searches were carried out by police detectives in cooperation with the dog unit of the Border Police and IDF forces from Hatmar Yehuda at a number of points in the city of Hebron.

During the search, police seized M-16 weapons, grenades, fireworks, cartridges and ammunition of various kinds.

Three suspects from Hebron were arrested and brought in for questioning.



Tags Israel IDF Shin Bet Terrorism judea and samaria
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
2

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform
3

France: Four neo-Nazis arrested for planning 'Jew hunt' during soccer match

Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
4

S.Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea launches

A surface-to-surface missile is launched during a joint live-firing exercise between US and South Korea in unidentified location, South Korea, May 25, 2022.
5

New type of coronavirus found in bank voles

Bank Vole sitting on the forest floor.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by