The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

RAFAEL unveils SPIKE NLOS 6th generation precision missile

The enhanced capabilities of the missile are new salvo controls, system handover, target image acquisition, and extended ranges.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JUNE 9, 2022 17:00

Updated: JUNE 9, 2022 17:23
SPIKE NLOS 6th generation precision missile. (photo credit: RAFAEL ADVANCED DEFENSE SYSTEMS)
SPIKE NLOS 6th generation precision missile.
(photo credit: RAFAEL ADVANCED DEFENSE SYSTEMS)

Defense giant Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. has unveiled the 6th generation SPIKE NLOS electro-optical, precision-guided missiles at Eurosatory in Paris, the company announced on Thursday.

The enhanced capabilities of the missile are new salvo controls, system handover, target image acquisition, and extended ranges.

Rafael has three missiles in the SPIKE family, SPIKE NLOS (non-line of sight), SPIKE ER (extended range), SPIKE MR/LR (medium/long-range), and SPIKE SR (short range).

They provide pinpoint precision at extended ranges, including against non-line of sight targets with the NLOS variant that can be launched from the air, land or naval platforms. Operated in both offensive and defensive scenarios, it provides real-time tactical intelligence and damage assessments, allowing it to be adjusted to targets and abort missions midflight.

According to Rafael, the sixth generation of the SPIKE NLOS has several new enhanced capabilities, including technology that allow troops to close the sensor-to-shooter loop quicker and more efficiently neutralize attacks from standoff ranges.

The 6th generation SPIKE NLOS now has an extended range of up to 50 km when launched from a helicopter and up to 32km when fired from land or naval platforms. It can also overcome anti-access and area-denial targets without compromising its accuracy, efficiency, or lethality.

A single operator and launcher can fire and control up to four missiles simultaneously, allowing for the element of surprise against enemy forces.

Control over the sixth generation missile can be transferred between battlefield platforms mid-flight, allowing for uninterrupted operational pace and seamless collaboration between systems.

For example, if a helicopter launches the missile but flies out of the area, a ground vehicle in the same attack zone vicinity can take control of it and navigate the missile toward the target.

“Together with NLOS’ beyond-line-of-sight launch and passive capabilities, these extended ranges increase the already very high platform survivability,” the company said.

Rafael’s latest image matching capabilities have also been integrated into the missile to enable swift aerial image transfers.

In previous generations of the missile, sensor-shooter closure was done through the transfer of target coordinates, now, the focus is on the target itself. For example, if there are several enemy tanks identified, the Target Image Acquisition capability allows the NLOS to pick out the commander’s tank or the most important hostile asset and strike it.

“This allows for minimized collateral damage and higher effectiveness, especially in more dense urban settings,” Rafael said.

SOLD TO 40 COUNTRIES, UKRAINE OUT

The missile will be available for customers at the beginning of 2023 at a price similar to the 5th generation SPIKE NLOS.

The Spike has been sold in various versions to 40 countries worldwide, including 20 NATO forces. Though Israel has been asked by Ukraine to sell the missile to the embattled country in order to fight off Russian forces, Jerusalem has denied the request due to geo-political concerns.

Over 33,000 rounds have been produced and supplied and as many as 45 different platforms integrated, including attack helicopters, ground vehicles, marine vessels, and more.

The IDF also has thousands of SPIKE missiles, including specially customized SPIKE SR rocket launchers for its infantry forces that have a reduced weight of 40% to provide greater flexibility to troops in the field during land maneuvers. It’s also in use by the Israel Air Force and Navy.

According to Syrian reports, the SPIKE missile has also been used by Israel against Iranian targets in the war-torn country as part of the IDF’s war-between-wars campaign.

“The SPIKE NLOS serves as the foundation of the entire SPIKE Missile Family which has achieved incredible success and been widely incorporated over the years, being operated by thirty-nine customers around the world.”

Ran Gozali

“The SPIKE NLOS serves as the foundation of the entire SPIKE Missile Family which has achieved incredible success and been widely incorporated over the years, being operated by thirty-nine customers around the world,” said Ran Gozali, the head of Rafael’s Land and Naval Division.

“The NLOS has evolved and now we see its most advanced and capable model, its sixth generation. For RAFAEL, it is a source of great pride and emblematic of its creativity and innovation. This advanced NLOS missile demonstrates our understanding of our customers’ operational needs and provides the best possible answer.”

In addition to the SPIKE 6th generation missile, Rafael is also presenting the NMT – the NLOS Mission Taskforce - at the Eurosatory exhibition.

The NMT is a comprehensive, end-to-end operational solution based on a small, mobile combat unit composed of 4X4 or armored vehicles with organic detection, attack, and fire control capabilities.

Combining advanced detection, tracking, and command and control systems, the NMT enables force independence with very high mobility and lethality for wider control of the battlefield by using the mobility of small units operating highly capable systems with long ranges.

Together they establish spatial dominance across various domains, from maritime borders to land borders,” the company said.



Tags missiles Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Military
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
2

France: Four neo-Nazis arrested for planning 'Jew hunt' during soccer match

Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
3

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform
4

S.Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea launches

A surface-to-surface missile is launched during a joint live-firing exercise between US and South Korea in unidentified location, South Korea, May 25, 2022.
5

New type of coronavirus found in bank voles

Bank Vole sitting on the forest floor.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by