Tel Aviv Pride 2022 kicks off with thousands in attendance

Tel Aviv Pride Parade 2022 kicked off with a bang on Friday morning with thousands in attendance, donned in rainbows and glitter.

Several warnings were issued prior to the event as the heat in Tel Aviv reached new heights, with serious concern that attendees would overheat or become dehydrated.

Nevertheless, the thousands in attendance dressed to impress, with drag queens as tall as the heavens left and right and proud couples marching hand-in-hand.

The parade began near the Sporteque on Rokach Boulevard, where flags, hats, stickers and more were distributed.

Then, the parade began, making its way down Rokach to a massive performance area in Ganei Yehoshua within Yarkon Park.

This is not the traditional parade route; throughout the past decade, the event began at Gan Meir and made its way down to the famed Tel Aviv beach.

Some of the artists performing on the main stage at the huge party are Agam Buhbut, Anna Zak, Harel Skaat, Zehava Ben, Jasmin Moallem, Raviv Kanner Liran Daninno and more.

