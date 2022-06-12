The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
European Commission president heads to Israel with gas deal in the works

The visit comes days after the European Commission proposed a deal to export gas from Israel to Europe via Egypt.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JUNE 12, 2022 13:21
EUROPEAN COMMISSION President Ursula von der Leyen arrives for a summit of European Union leaders in Brussels, last month. (photo credit: JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS)
EUROPEAN COMMISSION President Ursula von der Leyen arrives for a summit of European Union leaders in Brussels, last month.
(photo credit: JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS)
(photo credit: JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to arrive in Israel on Monday, as Jerusalem, Cairo and Brussels make strides towards a natural gas export deal.

The European Union Embassy in Israel said that von der Leyen was arriving “to advance relations between the EU and Israel, especially cooperation in the area of energy. The president will also discuss with Israeli government representatives the global reaction to the food crisis and the situation in the Middle East.”

During her two-day visit, Von der Leyen is expected to meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, to visit Yad Vashem and to accept an honorary doctorate from Ben-Gurion University.

She also plans to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mohammed Shtayyeh in Ramallah.

After her trip to Israel, she will continue to Cairo.

EUROPEAN COMMISSION President Ursula von der Leyen. (credit: Etienne Ansotte) EUROPEAN COMMISSION President Ursula von der Leyen. (credit: Etienne Ansotte)

Background of the visit

The visit comes days after the European Commission proposed a deal to export gas from Israel to Europe via Egypt, to reduce reliance on fossil fuel imports from Russia following the war in Ukraine. The draft, seen by Reuters dated June 7, needs approval from member states.

The draft deal establishes the principles for enhanced cooperation between the three partners but does not say how much gas the EU would import nor set any timelines for deliveries.

The document said shipments would include the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in Egypt, noting the North African country's plan to become a regional hub for natural gas.

The memorandum of understanding would run for nine years from its signature, the document says, although that part is still in brackets, a sign that there is a higher chance it could be changed than other paragraphs.

Egypt already exports relatively small amounts of gas to the EU, and both countries are expecting to ramp up production and exports in the coming years.

Israel is on track in the next few years to double gas output to about 40 bcm a year as it expands projects and brings new fields online, industry officials say. Israel has said it hopes to reach a deal to supply gas to Europe and is also considering building a pipeline to export more gas to Egypt.

The EU imported 155 bcm of gas from Russia last year, accounting for about 40% of the bloc's overall consumption.

Reuters contributed to this report.



