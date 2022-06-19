New Revolutionary device can improve outcome of sinus surgery

Watch the LIVE interview TODAY!

Sunday, 19 June, 17:00 Israel Time

It’s called the ArchSinus, and according to Michael Berman, Chairman of StStent, it can dramatically improve the healing process for millions of patients suffering from chronic sinusitis who undergo functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS).

In a one-on-one interview with Tamar Uriel-Beeri, Managing Editor of jpost.com, Berman explains how the flexible plastic and metal stent, with its open-cell structure, holds the sinus in an open position while at the same time allowing healing drugs and air to reach the sinus in order to improve healing. The device remains in the sinus for several weeks until the physician removes it, quickly and painlessly.

Berman says that the ArchSinus has undergone successful clinical trials in Israel and the United States, and the expectation is that the company will have several customers for the product by the end of this year. Ultimately, says Berman, “Our objective is that wherever functional endoscopic sinus surgery is performed, at the end of each of those procedures, they will finish the procedure using our stent.”

He added that the company’s latest funding round, which was launched using Exit Valley’s platform, has already reached 40% of its goal. “It made a lot of sense for us to work with Exit Valley, and we’re feeling very positive about the results thus far,” he says.