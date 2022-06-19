The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium

New Revolutionary device can improve outcome of sinus surgery

Michael Berman of StStent speaks with Tamar Uriel-Beeri, Managing Editor of jpost.com

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
JUNE 19, 2022 12:02
Jerusalem Post Israel News
 
Tamar Uriel-Beeri & Michael Berman Chairman of StStent ExitValley platform
photo credit: EXITVALLEY

Watch the LIVE interview TODAY!

Sunday, 19 June, 17:00 Israel Time

It’s called the ArchSinus, and according to Michael Berman, Chairman of StStent, it can dramatically improve the healing process for millions of patients suffering from chronic sinusitis who undergo functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS).

In a one-on-one interview with Tamar Uriel-Beeri, Managing Editor of jpost.com, Berman explains how the flexible plastic and metal stent, with its open-cell structure, holds the sinus in an open position while at the same time allowing healing drugs and air to reach the sinus in order to improve healing. The device remains in the sinus for several weeks until the physician removes it, quickly and painlessly.

Berman says that the ArchSinus has undergone successful clinical trials in Israel and the United States, and the expectation is that the company will have several customers for the product by the end of this year. Ultimately, says Berman, “Our objective is that wherever functional endoscopic sinus surgery is performed, at the end of each of those procedures, they will finish the procedure using our stent.”

 He added that the company’s latest funding round, which was launched using Exit Valley’s platform, has already reached 40% of its goal. “It made a lot of sense for us to work with Exit Valley, and we’re feeling very positive about the results thus far,” he says.



Tags startup start up nation innovation Medicare med tech ExitValley
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by