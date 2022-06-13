The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli firm IAI unveils new tactical sensor system at Eurosatory

The GREEN LOTUS system is designed to provide both high-performance counter-rocket, artillery and mortar (C-RAM) capabilities and air and ground surveillance capabilities.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 13, 2022 18:40
GREEN LOTUS, the newest technology unveiled by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) (Illustrative). (photo credit: IAI)
GREEN LOTUS, the newest technology unveiled by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) (Illustrative).
(photo credit: IAI)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has unveiled the GREEN LOTUS (ELI-2139), its latest tactical multi-mission, multi-sensor system, as part of Eurosatory, Europe’s leading land defense and security exhibition.

The GREEN LOTUS system is designed to provide both high-performance counter-rocket, artillery and mortar (C-RAM) capabilities and air and ground surveillance capabilities to both stationary and maneuvering forces. 

GREEN LOTUS's ability to perform air and ground surveillance alongside C-RAM is especially valuable as a means of force protection.

It does this with a unique array of sensors, both active and passive, that maximize countermeasure efficiency and situational awareness.

Essentially, the GREEN LOTUS integrates IAI-ELTA sensors into an automated system for detecting, tracking, classifying and identifying a wide variety of different aerial and ground targets.

A visitor walks past the Israeli pavilion during the Eurosatory International Defence Exhibition in Villepinte, north of Paris, France June 11, 2018. (credit: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters) A visitor walks past the Israeli pavilion during the Eurosatory International Defence Exhibition in Villepinte, north of Paris, France June 11, 2018. (credit: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)

All this data is collected and processed in its command and control console, which is able to detect, classify and identify thanks to the help of artificial intelligence.

Altogether, this data is combined and is used to provide a comprehensive situational awareness picture and integrate countermeasure systems.

Further, the system can be tailored to each customer's specific needs thanks to its modular architecture. Its sensors, each of them located on a unique structure, are able to be used for 360-degree coverage.

An executive's comments

“We are proud to introduce our latest system, which continues IAI's long legacy of technological innovation,” IAI executive vice president and ELTA CEO Yoav Tourgeman said in a statement. 

“The GREEN LOTUS integrates IAI's range of proven sensors into a unique, advanced multi-mission system that offers important performance advantages. Our customers will realize maximal value as the system's architecture enables it to evolve when new threats are introduced. The unveiling of the GREEN LOTUS at Eurosatory highlights IAI's strong commitment to providing our customers with exceptional land defense solutions.”

Yoav Tourgeman

“The GREEN LOTUS integrates IAI's range of proven sensors into a unique, advanced multi-mission system that offers important performance advantages. Our customers will realize maximal value as the system's architecture enables it to evolve when new threats are introduced. The unveiling of the GREEN LOTUS at Eurosatory highlights IAI's strong commitment to providing our customers with exceptional land defense solutions.”

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) new passive high-performance gunfire detection system (GDS): OTHELLO-P. (credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES) Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) new passive high-performance gunfire detection system (GDS): OTHELLO-P. (credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)

Previous unveiling

This is not the first new piece of technology IAI has unveiled at Eurosatory. 

Last week, the company debuted a new passive high-performance gunfire detection system (GDS), the OTHELLO-P.

With integrated artificial intelligence processing and extended SWIR electro-optics and acoustic sensors, the OTHELLO-P system is a compact sensor designed to immediately detect, geo-locate and alert troops to incoming gunfire from small arms, snipers, machine guns, RPGs, subsonic munitions and indirect fire.

The lightweight and low-power passive solution can be used in all weather conditions, in open and urban areas as well as during the day or night and is installed in vehicles or in buildings, supporting troops on the battlefield who will see the threat on a tablet. With 360-degree coverage, it provides short and accurate sensor-to-shooter loop closing.

It “increases survivability and the ability of troops to return fire,” said Asher Abish, Director of Marketing at IAI-ELTA’s Land Division, adding that “it’s a smart solution that changes the way the battlefield can be run and managed. It will allow the good forces to dominate the fight.”

The integration of optical sensors allows the system to identify muzzle flashes while the acoustics sensor provides identification of sounds of the bullet's explosion as well as the shock waves it causes.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.



Tags technology iai Israel Aerospace Industries
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
2

Israel makes dramatic upgrades to military plans to attack Iran

The IAF's F-35i at a base in southern Israel.
3

Israelis have a gas after claims Iran killed Mossad agent named 'Fart'

Mossad seal
4

59-year-old rabbi indicted on 7 counts of rape

Rabbi Moshe Yazdi, arrested on suspicion of sexual offenses against women is brought for a court hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, on April 27, 2022.
5

Moscow chief rabbi fled Russia after refusal to support Ukraine war

Chief Rabbi of Moscow Pinchas Goldschmidt (left) at the gala event of the annual conference of the Conference for European Rabbis in Munich, Germany

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by