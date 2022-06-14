The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
The leading candidate for Jewish Agency chairman: Doron Almog

Doron Almog has a storied military and philanthropic history and is the leading candidate among a number of top diplomatic figures.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JUNE 14, 2022 07:33
Doron Almog, head of the Prime Minister's Office directorate for economic and community development of the Negev Bedouin, during a discussion regarding a bill regulating the bedouin settlements, December 23, 2013. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Doron Almog, head of the Prime Minister's Office directorate for economic and community development of the Negev Bedouin, during a discussion regarding a bill regulating the bedouin settlements, December 23, 2013.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

The selection committee for the next chairman of the Jewish Agency is expected to vote for Doron Almog, 71, as the next chairman of the Jewish-Israeli legacy organization. 

Who is Doron Almog?

Almog is a former major general in the IDF and chairman of ADI Aleh Negev and head of the IDF Southern Command at the beginning of the 2000s.

He was in charge, mainly, of securing the border of the Gaza Strip.

He also founded and is chair of ADI Aleh Negev, a village for the disabled which provides residential, medical and social services to the handicapped of southern Israel. The ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran Rehabilitation Village was named in memory of Eran Almog, the late son of Doron and Didi Almog.

The Israel Prize for lifetime achievement of 2016 seen awarded to Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog by Israeli president Reuven Rivlin at the Israel prize ceremony held in the International Conference Center (ICC) in Jerusalem on May 12, 2016. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO) The Israel Prize for lifetime achievement of 2016 seen awarded to Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog by Israeli president Reuven Rivlin at the Israel prize ceremony held in the International Conference Center (ICC) in Jerusalem on May 12, 2016. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

The organization's website stated that "fueled by his love for Eran, who was born with severe autism and intellectual disabilities, Almog guided the creation of an expansive residential and rehabilitative complex in Israel’s south that has become a home and family for more than 150 children and young adults with severe disabilities and complex medical conditions, and provides a host of rehabilitative solutions for individuals from all backgrounds and levels of need."

As chairman of ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran, Doron Almog continues to lead and guide the village’s progress and advancement.  As one of the founders of this unparalleled rehabilitative village and a recipient of the 2016 Israel Prize for lifetime achievement and contributions to society and the state, Doron stands as a symbol of disability care and inclusion who advances a crucial social message: “The strength of the human chain is only as strong as its weakest link.”

Are there other candidates?

Other candidates that will be supposedly voted on are Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai, former ambassador to the UK Mark Regev, Jerusalem Affairs Minister Zeev Elkin, and of course, Almog.

The Jewish Agency declined to comment on the matter.



