The Rambam Summit 2022

After a 2-year hiatus, the Rambam Unity Summit, last week, saw the opening of the Eyal Ofer Heart Hospital, the Patricia and Albert Frank Family Cardiology Inpatient Department and a gala evening where the prestigious Rambam Award was awarded to 3 recipients in the presence of the President of the State of Israel, Mr. Isaac Herzog, First-lady, Michal, Minister of Health, Nitzan Horowitz, dignitaries, donors and friends. The theme of this year’s summit was ‘Unity’ and emphasized peaceful coexistence of Haifa’s and Northern Israel’s multicultural society.

The very first event on the Summit agenda saw four innovators sharing their insights on Rambam’s cutting edge research and projects. This was followed by an inspirational and motivating presentation by General (ret.) Eliezer Shkedy, former Commander in Chief of the Israeli Air Force. A tour of the 20th floor of the Helmsley Health Discovery Tower – set to be one of the most advanced research institutes in the world, thrilled visitors. This prestigious institute will act as a magnet for medical research and technology transfer and bring new hope to sick people everywhere.

The Annual Rambam Summit, saw the much anticipated opening of Rambam’s brand new Eyal Ofer Heart Hospital. The new Eyal Ofer Heart Hospital is a groundbreaking, cutting-edge facility that will permanently alter cardiac care for residents of Haifa and Northern Israel. The 96,875–square-feet, nine-story facility was made possible thanks to a major funding donation from the Eyal and Marilyn Ofer Family Foundation. The new Eyal Ofer Heart Hospital will be home to several state of the art cardiac units, clinics and departments. Eyal together with his wife, Marilyn, their daughter Olivia, family members and closest friends, attended the event.

Gala Evening in the presence of President Isaac Herzog, First-lady, Michal and Senior Rambam Health Hare Campus Administration (Credit: Rambam Health Care Campus)

An Appreciation Ceremony Honoring the Frank Family was held at the opening of the Patricia and Albert Frank Family Cardiology Inpatient Department. In a heartwarming moment, Albert Frank and the late Patricia Frank’s great-granddaughter, cut the ribbon at the ceremony. Four generations of the extended Frank family including Albert Frank himself, his children, grand-children, great-grandchildren and other family members from across the globe, attended the event.

Summit VIP guests also visited the Sammy Ofer Fortified Underground Emergency Hospital. They donned personal protective equipment and experienced first-hand how a three-level underground parking lot, converts into a 2,000-bed hospital within 72 hours and provides the highest levels of medical care and safety, in a protected environment, to Rambam patients during unpredictable health events (like Covid-19 and Ebola) and security and war-time situations.

Popular Israeli artists singing in Arabic and Hebrew, entertaining the audience (Credit: Rambam Health Care Campus.)

The final event was a spectacular gala evening held in the presence of the President of the State of Israel, Mr. Isaac Herzog, First-lady, Michal, Minister of Health, Mr. Nitzan Horowitz, dignitaries, donors and friends. Prof. Miki Halberthal, General Director of Rambam Health Care Campus and Prof. Rafi Beyar, President of International Friends Associations addressed the audience as well as Mr. Sari Greidinger, Chairmen of Israeli Friends of Rambam and Mrs. Meri Barer, President of American Friends of Rambam.

The prestigious Rambam Award, for their contributions to Israel and world health, was presented to Professor Emeritus Yoram Palti (Israel), Professor Emeritus Peretz Lavie (Israel) and Mr. Alan J. and Mrs. Tatyana Forman (USA). Popular Israeli artists singing in English, Arabic and Hebrew, entertained some 500 guests.

The theme of this year’s summit was ‘Unity’ - Rambam continues to offer unequaled medical care and unify and concrete relations between Haifa and Northern Israel’s multi-cultural society who coexist and live together in mutual harmony.