Multiple murders hit Israel's Arab sector in less than a day

Nader Makalda, age 51, was shot dead Tuesday night in the Israeli city of Baka al-Gharbiya in what was the latest in a number of murders of Israeli Arabs in less than a day.

Makalda was evacuated by medics to a hospital where he was pronounced dead and police began investigating after being notified of the shooting.

Law enforcement called to the scene searched for the perpetrators along with collecting evidence for forensic investigators.

Police sources currently estimate that this was a murder likely motivated by revenge.

In Baka al-Gharbiya, there is an ongoing conflict between two local families stemming from a murder last week in an olive grove when a young man was shot and killed.

Baka al-Gharbiya (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Shoham shooting

Earlier, a 30-year-old man from Jaljulia was shot dead in Shoham. He was shot in his car and six bullets had hit the vehicle.

The victim tried to escape and stopped the car near a construction site in Shoham and collapsed when he exited the vehicle.

Magen David Adom medics that arrived tried resuscitating him but confirmed his death shortly after.

The shooting did not take place at the construction site, but workers had told police they heard the shooting happen.

Police forces from Rosh Ha'ayin have opened an investigation, though the circumstances surrounding it are unclear.

Thirty-six Israeli Arabs have been murdered in 2022, including 30 men and six women, according to Walla. In 2021, 128 people were killed, including 112 men and 16 women. The number of murders in the Arab sector since 2000 stands at 1,664 people.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.