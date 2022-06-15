The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Multiple murders hit Israel's Arab sector in less than a day

36 Israeli Arabs have been murdered in 2022, including 30 men and six women.

By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
Published: JUNE 15, 2022 04:23
Israel Police (illustrative) (photo credit: Moti Karelitz/Flash90)
Israel Police (illustrative)
(photo credit: Moti Karelitz/Flash90)

Nader Makalda, age 51, was shot dead Tuesday night in the Israeli city of Baka al-Gharbiya in what was the latest in a number of murders of Israeli Arabs in less than a day.

Makalda was evacuated by medics to a hospital where he was pronounced dead and police began investigating after being notified of the shooting.

Law enforcement called to the scene searched for the perpetrators along with collecting evidence for forensic investigators.

Police sources currently estimate that this was a murder likely motivated by revenge.

In Baka al-Gharbiya, there is an ongoing conflict between two local families stemming from a murder last week in an olive grove when a young man was shot and killed.

Baka al-Gharbiya (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Baka al-Gharbiya (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Shoham shooting

Earlier, a 30-year-old man from Jaljulia was shot dead in Shoham. He was shot in his car and six bullets had hit the vehicle. 

The victim tried to escape and stopped the car near a construction site in Shoham and collapsed when he exited the vehicle.

Magen David Adom medics that arrived tried resuscitating him but confirmed his death shortly after.

The shooting did not take place at the construction site, but workers had told police they heard the shooting happen.

Police forces from Rosh Ha'ayin have opened an investigation, though the circumstances surrounding it are unclear.

Thirty-six Israeli Arabs have been murdered in 2022, including 30 men and six women, according to Walla. In 2021, 128 people were killed, including 112 men and 16 women. The number of murders in the Arab sector since 2000 stands at 1,664 people.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



Tags Israeli Arabs crime arab sector murder
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
3

Israel makes dramatic upgrades to military plans to attack Iran

The IAF's F-35i at a base in southern Israel.
4

59-year-old rabbi indicted on 7 counts of rape

Rabbi Moshe Yazdi, arrested on suspicion of sexual offenses against women is brought for a court hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, on April 27, 2022.
5

New type of coronavirus found in bank voles

Bank Vole sitting on the forest floor.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by