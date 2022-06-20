The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Tel Aviv tops Israel's most LGBT-friendly cities list for another year

Tel Aviv was ranked the most gay-friendly city in Israel yet again by The Aguda - The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 20, 2022 02:25

Updated: JUNE 20, 2022 02:27
People participate in the first Gay Pride Parade in Mitzpe Ramon, on July 2, 2021. (photo credit: FLASH90)
People participate in the first Gay Pride Parade in Mitzpe Ramon, on July 2, 2021.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
(photo credit: FLASH90)

The Aguda - The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel published the third annual Municipal Pride Index on Sunday, ranking cities, towns and regional councils in Israel based on its policies toward the LGBTQ+ community.

Tel Aviv, known for being the most gay-friendly city in the Jewish state, has come out on top yet again in the Aguda's annual rankings, released every June n the occasion of Pride Month.

A new record of 52 municipalities across Israel were examined and ranked based on their support of the gay community and the work being done to promote tolerance and diversity at the municipal level.

Local municipalities were ranked using scores in five criteria pertaining to the policies and services offered at the municipal level to the community. The five factors examined by the Aguda are education, infrastructure for the LGBTQ+ community's activities, welfare, public visibility and culture.

On Tel Aviv, the Aguda noted in its index the municipality is "leading wide-ranging efforts that concern the LGBTQ+ community. It is at the forefront of all work done for the LGBTQ+ community."

"Tel Aviv is at the forefront of all work done for the LGBTQ+ community"

The Aguda - The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel
The top 10 local municipalities ranked for their policies and treatment of the LGBTQ+ community (credit: screenshot) The top 10 local municipalities ranked for their policies and treatment of the LGBTQ+ community (credit: screenshot)

Three more central Israel cities, Giva'tayim, Rishon Lezion and Ramat Gan, were in the top four, with Ramat Gan ranking in third while Rishon Lezion and Givatayim shared second place.

The highest-ranking northern Israel city is Haifa, which finished joint-fourth along with Herzliya and Ramat Hasharon. Haifa is the home of a number of  "diverse LGBTQ+ communities which together form the local community," the index reads.

The municipality of Israel's capital, Jerusalem, refused to cooperate with the Aguda in providing statistics for the index. It ranked 34th, with the index noting that the Jerusalem Municipality does not openly support the LGBTQ+ community.



