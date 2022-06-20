Biden will visit Israel despite Knesset disbanding, elections

President Joe Biden will go ahead with his visit to Israel in July, US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides told media on Monday.

Biden is expected to visit Israel on July 13-14. He will spend the night in Jerusalem and will hold talks with the incoming prime minister Yair Lapid.

He will also visit the West Bank for a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Lapid said he is certain “the president will be here no matter what.”

“The president’s relationship with Israel is way more important, significant and long-lasting than any political event,” Lapid said. “The US is our greatest ally and the most important partnership and friendship we have.”