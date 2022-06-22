Construction begins on new West Bank security barrier

The construction of a 45 km. long security barrier has begun in the northern Samaria region, the Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

Construction began on Tuesday and is being carried out by the Defense Ministry's Department of Engineering and Construction and the IDF Central Command.

"We will continue to operate against all threats we face in order to maintain the security of Israel's civilians.” Defense Minister Benny Gantz

The new security barrier will be 45 km. in length and 9 meters high and will run from northern Samaria up until the Bat Hefer area. The new barrier is designed to replace the old security fence built around 20 years ago which has fallen into disrepair.

The security budget approved the plan for the new barrier after a string of terror attacks earlier this year that claimed the lives of 21 people.

The majority of the attacks were carried out by terrorists who succeeded in entering Israel via gaps in the broken-down security fence.

Construction is underway on Israel's new security barrier in northern Samaria (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

The project was given a NIS 360 million initial budget and is spearheaded by Brigadier General Eran Ofir.

“We are continuing our defensive efforts in the north by strengthening the Judea and Samaria security barrier and providing solutions for the Israeli home front," said Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday morning.

"These efforts constitute an integral part of our operational activity. Along with this, we will continue to operate against all threats we face in order to maintain the security of Israel's civilians.”