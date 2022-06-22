The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium

Meet the winners of Israel’s ‘Nobel Prize!’

The 20th EMET Prize Awards on Sunday evening, June 26. Live interviews hosted by Steve Linde, Jerusalem Report Editor-in-Chief, at 7:00 pm. Awards presentation: 8:00 pm

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JUNE 22, 2022 12:27
Jerusalem Post Israel News
 
EMET Prize (photo credit: DAVID SALLEM)
EMET Prize
(photo credit: DAVID SALLEM)

Watch the LIVE 2022 EMET Prize Awards

Sunday, 26 June, starting 7:00 PM IL time

On Sunday evening, the EMET Prize, known as Israel’s ‘Nobel Prize, will be presented at the Jerusalem Theatre. This year’s winners are:

  • Social Sciences – Professor Ruth Lapidoth and Professor Amnon Rubinstein, for their academic work and contributions to society in the field of law.
  • Life Sciences – Professor Hermona Soreq, professor of Molecular Neuroscience at Hebrew University, for her accomplishments in brain research, and Professor Rafael Malach, professor of Brain Research in the Department of Neurobiology at Weizmann Institute of Science, for his achievements in neuroscience.
  • Humanities – Professor Oded Lipshitz from Tel Aviv University and Professor Gideon Shelach-Lavi from Hebrew University for their accomplishments in the field of archeology.

The EMET Prize will be presented by the members of the prize committee, headed by Supreme Court Justice (Ret.) Mr. Jacob Turkel, Adv. Jaime Aron, Arie Dubson, a representative of the Foundation, Adv. Shlomit Barnea Fargo, Prof. Ruth Arnon, Major General (res.) Prof. Isaac Ben-Israel and Prof. Rivka Carmi. The EMET Prize will be awarded in the presence of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

 The EMET Prize is sponsored by the A.M.N. Foundation for the Advancement of Science, Art and Culture in Israel and is presented annually for excellence in academic and professional achievements. The A.M.N. Foundation for the Advancement of Science, Art and Culture was founded in 1999 by Alberto Moscona Nisim, a Mexican friend of Israel.   



Tags nobel prize nobel prizes israel israeli science science emet prize
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by