Meet the winners of Israel’s ‘Nobel Prize!’

Watch the LIVE 2022 EMET Prize Awards

Sunday, 26 June, starting 7:00 PM IL time

On Sunday evening, the EMET Prize, known as Israel’s ‘Nobel Prize, will be presented at the Jerusalem Theatre. This year’s winners are:

– Professor Ruth Lapidoth and Professor Amnon Rubinstein, for their academic work and contributions to society in the field of law. Life Sciences – Professor Hermona Soreq, professor of Molecular Neuroscience at Hebrew University, for her accomplishments in brain research, and Professor Rafael Malach, professor of Brain Research in the Department of Neurobiology at Weizmann Institute of Science, for his achievements in neuroscience.

– Professor Hermona Soreq, professor of Molecular Neuroscience at Hebrew University, for her accomplishments in brain research, and Professor Rafael Malach, professor of Brain Research in the Department of Neurobiology at Weizmann Institute of Science, for his achievements in neuroscience. Humanities – Professor Oded Lipshitz from Tel Aviv University and Professor Gideon Shelach-Lavi from Hebrew University for their accomplishments in the field of archeology.

The EMET Prize will be presented by the members of the prize committee, headed by Supreme Court Justice (Ret.) Mr. Jacob Turkel, Adv. Jaime Aron, Arie Dubson, a representative of the Foundation, Adv. Shlomit Barnea Fargo, Prof. Ruth Arnon, Major General (res.) Prof. Isaac Ben-Israel and Prof. Rivka Carmi. The EMET Prize will be awarded in the presence of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The EMET Prize is sponsored by the A.M.N. Foundation for the Advancement of Science, Art and Culture in Israel and is presented annually for excellence in academic and professional achievements. The A.M.N. Foundation for the Advancement of Science, Art and Culture was founded in 1999 by Alberto Moscona Nisim, a Mexican friend of Israel.