Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman (Yisrael Beytenu) and Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope) announced the launch of a new program on Monday morning to encourage core studies in ultra-Orthodox educational institutions, Israeli media reported.

The program, which was set in motion before the announcement of the early elections, will be implemented as early as the start of the next school year and will not be mandatory.

"This is a first and important step for integration of core subjects into ultra-Orthodox educational institutions. The program will allow students to maintain their way of life while acquiring the skills required to enter the labor market." Liberman explained.

"The grants will be given according to objective external tests, and there will be no more pipelines for the transfer of unsupervised budgets," Liberman said.

Tens of millions of shekels will be allocated to institutions that will decide to join the program and will be entitled to a grant of approximately NIS 6,000 per student in the first year.

In addition, participating institutions will receive ongoing annual grants, depending on the proportion of students who take part in the program.

Special training

In order to assist institutions in the process, educational staff will undergo specialized training, professional teachers will be employed, and the necessary adjustment to relevant curricula and textbooks will be made.

To this end, an additional NIS 4.5 million will be allocated each year. The ministries agreed that if additional needs arise, the budget framework would be expanded.

Shasha Biton reinforced Liberman's remarks, adding that "the core subjects are part of the toolbox we want to impart to the students of the education system in preparation for their adult lives. The program, which was built through dialogue with ultra-Orthodox society, allows students to acquire these skills while keeping values that are important to their way of life."