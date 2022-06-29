The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli billionaire’s daughter under fire for paying celebrities to speak about family purity

Many female celebrities shared their experiences on social media, stating their reasons for keeping family purity — while being paid to participate in the campaign. 

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JUNE 29, 2022 22:35
Israeli actress Yael Bar Zohar seen during the match between Hapoel Jerusalem and Maccabi Rishon Lezion at the Final Four semi-final game in Tel Aviv, on June 10, 2019. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Israeli actress Yael Bar Zohar seen during the match between Hapoel Jerusalem and Maccabi Rishon Lezion at the Final Four semi-final game in Tel Aviv, on June 10, 2019.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

Israeli businesswoman Ruti Leviev Yelizarov has been subject to intense criticism due to a campaign she is running on social media promoting niddah (a woman who has experienced a uterine discharge of blood, with a prohibition against sex during this period) and Taharat haMishpacha, ("family purity".) The reason for the criticism: Many female celebrities shared their experiences on social media, stating their reasons for keeping family purity — while being paid to participate in the campaign. 

The celebrities that participated in the She’asani Isha ("[God who] made me a woman") campaign include actress and tv host Yael Bar-Zohar, Master Chef mentor Michal Ansky and reality star Shay Mika. 

The She’asani Isha project is led by Leviev-Yelizarov, a marriage and sex counselor, and Bracha Shilat, an entrepreneur and activist. Leviev-Yelizarov is the daughter of Israeli diamond magnate Lev Leviev. 

The campaign is aiming to spread the word about the Jewish traditions and laws of family purity in a way that is empowering and personal. 

Michal Ansky, Israeli food journalist and television personality seen during the final of the reality show ''Master Chef'' in Neve Ilan studio outside Jerusalem on April 5, 2014. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Michal Ansky, Israeli food journalist and television personality seen during the final of the reality show ''Master Chef'' in Neve Ilan studio outside Jerusalem on April 5, 2014. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

According to the two, the project mapped out the most invested and pleasant mikvahs in terms of visibility, cleanliness, aesthetics and service and even gave select mikvahs around the country a quality mark, which indicates that they meet the most stringent standards, with the aim of adding more and more mikvahs to this list. 

Bar-Zohar is the star of one of the initiatives' videos on social media. She told Mika: “My desire is to go to the mikvah every month, and be able to keep niddah every month.” Mika responded, “There are beautiful sides of immersion in the mikvah.”

Bar-Zohar added: “there is something special about staying away [from your husband] in order to get closer. There is a lot of wisdom in the Torah that unconnected people cannot see.”

How much for the campaign?

At the launch event, videos were shown of the guests who told about their personal experiences. However, an investigation of the Erev Tov with Guy Pines TV show revealed that Mika received between NIS 15,000-20,000 to promote the discourse around her private issue. Bar-Zohar, who led the campaign as an interviewer, received between NIS 40,000-50,000, and Michal Ansky also received a similar amount.

Leviev-Yelizarov responded: "Purity of the family is a very big part of She’asani Isha, which actually addresses this point of boredom and lack of passion - there is the tool [in Judaism] of actually getting away a bit, to get closer.”

In her response to the criticisms, she said: “It was very important to us that the connection be real and in these videos, we also see that each one of the women tells about her personal connection. We did not know what each one would say in their videos. The payment is not for what they will say and talk about a particular topic, but for their time, for the days of filming they attended.”

She added: “I do not usually reveal numbers of how much people are paid, but we paid them as is customary in these types of productions."



