The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium

Meet the renewable energy AI capable of solving Israel’s gas price crisis

Daniel Gimpel, CEO and co-founder of Mada Analytics, speaks with Tamar Uriel-Beeri, Managing Editor of jpost.com.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
JULY 5, 2022 13:01
Jerusalem Post Israel News
 
Tamar Uriel-Beeri & Daniel GimpelCEO of Mada Analytics,ExitValley platform
photo credit: EXITVALLEY

Watch the LIVE interview

Thursday, 7 July 2022, 17:00 Israel Time 

When Daniel Gimpel, a veteran venture capital expert and fintech professional, entered the world of renewable energy storage, he discovered that the market needed to find the most economical and context-driven solutions for storage. “We developed analytical models and simulations to find the right economic context where energy storage makes sense, delivers value, and is efficient,” says Gimpel. “That’s really the solution and challenge we’re trying to solve.”

Mada Analytics created an analytic simulation solution called MEPS, a software optimization engine that integrates both the planning of renewable energy projects and their management. The MEPS engine analyzes different variables on both the input and output sides, and shows how they are interconnected and how different events can impact them. “What we found the most traction,” Gimpel says, “has been in applying it towards financial optimization of how to really increase profit for financing projects.”

In the current global energy crisis, he says, Israel is experiencing difficulties in switching to renewable energy. The MEPS engine is scalable and very robust and can understand the best balance to deliver energy from gas sources at the most minimal level of emissions, as well as integrate wind and solar energy usage, Gimpel explains.

Mada chose ExitValley because, says Gimpel, “their platform gives us great broad exposure both to funds,  family offices, and individuals, giving them the opportunity to get in early on great investments.”

For more information visit: www.exitvalley.com



Tags startup start up nation energy gas ExitValley
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by