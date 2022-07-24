The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Terrorist who ran over IDF soldiers in 2018 convicted

The terrorist had claimed that the incident was a car accident and not an intentional attack.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 24, 2022 18:35

Updated: JULY 24, 2022 18:37
Israeli security forces and forensics inspect the destroyed vehicle that was used by a Palestinian assailant in a car ramming attack in the West Bank on March 16, 2018. (photo credit: JACK GUEZ / AFP)
Israeli security forces and forensics inspect the destroyed vehicle that was used by a Palestinian assailant in a car ramming attack in the West Bank on March 16, 2018.
(photo credit: JACK GUEZ / AFP)

A terrorist who ran over and killed two IDF soldiers and seriously injured two other soldiers in 2018 was convicted on charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder on Sunday in the Samaria Military Court.



What happened in 2018?

On March 16, 2018, IDF soldiers Capt. Ziv Daus, 21, and Sgt. Netanel Kahalani, 20, were killed when the terrorist rammed into them near a pillbox post near the entrance to the West Bank settlement of Mevo Dotan.

Capt. Ziv Daus and Sgt. Netanel Kahalani (credit: SOCIAL MEDIA)Capt. Ziv Daus and Sgt. Netanel Kahalani (credit: SOCIAL MEDIA)

According to the IDF, the terrorist drove past the soldiers before returning and driving towards them at 70 kilometers per hour until he hit them. He had served time in prison in the past for previous security violations.

The terrorist will be sentenced on September 11.



Poalim Online
