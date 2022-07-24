Terrorist who ran over IDF soldiers in 2018 convicted

A terrorist who ran over and killed two IDF soldiers and seriously injured two other soldiers in 2018 was convicted on charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder on Sunday in the Samaria Military Court.

The terrorist had claimed that the incident was a car accident and not an intentional attack.

What happened in 2018?

On March 16, 2018, IDF soldiers Capt. Ziv Daus, 21, and Sgt. Netanel Kahalani, 20, were killed when the terrorist rammed into them near a pillbox post near the entrance to the West Bank settlement of Mevo Dotan.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Capt. Ziv Daus and Sgt. Netanel Kahalani (credit: SOCIAL MEDIA)

According to the IDF, the terrorist drove past the soldiers before returning and driving towards them at 70 kilometers per hour until he hit them. He had served time in prison in the past for previous security violations.

The terrorist will be sentenced on September 11.