The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

US, Israel announce ‘BIRD’ cybersecurity joint program

The BIRD Cyber project calls on US and Israeli companies, universities and research institutions to develop technologies critical to preserving cybersecurity.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 27, 2022 05:52
Operators in the Israel Navy cyber control room (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Operators in the Israel Navy cyber control room
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel’s National Cyber Directorate (INCD) and the United States Department of Homeland Security have joined forces with Israel-US Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation on a new cybersecurity initiative – BIRD Cyber. 

The BIRD Cyber project calls on US and Israeli companies, universities and research institutions to develop technologies critical to preserving cybersecurity and threats to critical infrastructure. 

BIRD Cyber will provide grants of up to $1.5 million per project and up to 50 percent of the research and development budgets required.

Submissions are requested in the following areas: secured architecture for protecting core operational processes; real-time risk assessment solutions for small-to-medium sized airports or seaports; piloting resilience centers for small and medium businesses and enterprises; and advanced data fusion and analytics.

What is BIRD?

Minister Yuval Steinitz, Thomas Donohue of the US Chamber of Commerce and US Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz at a recent BIRD Energy reception to support U.S.-Israel energy cooperation (credit: DAVID BOHRER, U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE)Minister Yuval Steinitz, Thomas Donohue of the US Chamber of Commerce and US Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz at a recent BIRD Energy reception to support U.S.-Israel energy cooperation (credit: DAVID BOHRER, U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE)

Established in 1977 by the governments of the United States and Israel, BIRD has been at the forefront of industrial research and development between American and Israeli companies. Their latest foray into cybersecurity highlights the national security risks posed by cyber-warfare.

The deadline for submission of Executive Summaries is November 15, 2022. Projects will be approved in March 2023.

"We are pleased that the US Department of Homeland Security and the Israel National Cyber Directorate have selected the BIRD Foundation to lead the joint US-Israel cyber technologies program and are proud that we can contribute to enhancing cyber resilience in both countries,” Dr. Eitan Yudilevich, Executive Director of BIRD said.



Tags cyber security israel US Israel us israel relations cyber security Cyber
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.
2

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
3

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
4

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
5

Blood thickness can predict risk of COVID death - study

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by