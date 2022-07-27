The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Man kidnapped in Bat Yam, three arrested

A man was forced into a car on Tuesday night, and police found the car with the suspects and hostage on Wednesday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 27, 2022 11:12
Police car at night (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Police car at night
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Three men were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping a man in Bat Yam, according to an Israel Police spokesperson report.

The police received a report from the kidnap victim's son on Tuesday night. He told police that his father had been forced into a car in an underground parking lot before the suspects breached the barrier and drove away.

After receiving the report of the kidnapping, police officers began a search operation and found the car at a police checkpoint on Highway 6 with the suspects and the hostage in it.

Criminal background

According to Israel Police, the background for the kidnapping was criminal.

Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

The suspects, aged 29, 37 and 50, were taken in for questioning, and the police intend on requesting to extend their arrest.



Tags crime police bat yam kidnapping
