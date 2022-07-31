Court sends endangered woman to shelter after murder in Lod

Three days after 33-year-old teacher and mother of three Rabab Abu Siam was murdered in her parents' yard in the city of Lod, police realized that they had acted improperly and are trying to get back on the right path.

Another Lod resident, a mother of four whose life is in danger and who refuses to move to a shelter, was taken to the local police station for her own protection.

Following a shooting incident at the woman's family's home, Shfela district police and Lod police opened an investigation based on concerns that the woman was being followed.

In light of the risk to the woman's life and her refusal to be taken to a shelter, the local police have come to an understanding that it is in her best interest to be taken to a police station for protection.

The Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court on Saturday accepted the request made by the police and ordered the woman to be sent to a women's shelter until Tuesday.

AN OFFICER stands in the doorway of the Israel Police station in Lod. (credit: ELIYAHU KAMISHER)

Additional court proceedings

The woman's lawyer asked to wait for the decision until he could file an appeal with the district court in Lod tomorrow morning following the woman's refusal to go to the shelter.

In a court hearing, police claimed that shots were fired at the woman's family's home "a mere two days ago" and that they "have information and fear that the woman is under constant surveillance and that there is a tangible danger to her life."

The court heard the woman's claims and her refusal to enter the shelter alone or with her children.

The woman also rejected the recommendations of social services authorities and officials supporting the police's request.