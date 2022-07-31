The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Official appointment of president’s first female military aide

Rosen-Greenberg, 40, has served in the IDF for 22 years in a number of important roles. Prior to her current appointment served as Chief Intelligence Officer with the IDF Central Command.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: JULY 31, 2022 20:53

Updated: JULY 31, 2022 20:54
Brig.-Gen. Naama Rosen-Greenberg, making history as the first woman to serve as the military aide to the president of the State of Israe, July 31, 2022. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
Brig.-Gen. Naama Rosen-Greenberg, making history as the first woman to serve as the military aide to the president of the State of Israe, July 31, 2022.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

As far back as December last year, it was known that Col. “N.” – a female officer in the IDF – would be making history as the first woman to serve as the military aide to the president of the State of Israel.

On Sunday evening, it became a reality when Naama Rosen-Greenberg ceased to be anonymous, and was officially appointed to succeed Brig.-Gen. Ala Abu Rukon, who concluded three years of service in this post and a 32-year career in the IDF. It also happened to be his 25th wedding anniversary. Abu Rukon – a member of the Druze community – was appointed by then-President Reuven Rivlin with the approval of Benjamin Netanyahu who was serving as Defense Minister as well as prime minister, and Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen Aviv Kohavi.

He was not the first Druze in this role.

That honor belongs to Brig.-Gen.(ret.) Hasson Hasson, who made history when appointed by former president Shimon Peres in 2008. No other Druze had previously served in this position though Hasson’s father-in-law Kamal Mansour had served as minorities’ adviser to six presidents.

Brig.-Gen. Ala Abu Rukon, who concluded three years of service in this post and a 32-year career in the IDF, July 31, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT) Brig.-Gen. Ala Abu Rukon, who concluded three years of service in this post and a 32-year career in the IDF, July 31, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

If the Druze record is any indication, it is quite likely that Rosen-Greenberg, who has now been promoted to brigadier general, will not be the only woman to break through this particular glass ceiling.

Her appointment was made in coordination with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Kohavi.

Putting a pin 

President Isaac Herzog and Kohavi pinned the insignia of her new rank on her shoulder tags to huge applause from a crowded auditorium filled with past and present IDF top brass, Druze dignitaries, representatives of all branches of the defense and security establishment and family members of the outgoing and incoming military aides, and former president Rivlin.

Rosen-Greenberg, 40, has served in the IDF for 22 years in a number of important roles. She is married with two children and prior to her current appointment served as Chief Intelligence Officer with the IDF Central Command.

President Isaac Herzog and Lt.-Gen Aviv Kohavi pinning the insignia of Brig.-Gen. to Naama Rosen-Greenberg shoulder, July 21, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)President Isaac Herzog and Lt.-Gen Aviv Kohavi pinning the insignia of Brig.-Gen. to Naama Rosen-Greenberg shoulder, July 21, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The daughter of a father killed on active duty and the granddaughter of a Holocaust survivor, she said that she was very excited to take up her new duties, which she pledged to execute faithfully and to present the president with as accurate as possible an assessment of situations.

She also promised to be in close contact with bereaved families, families of loved ones in enemy captivity or missing in action, and with all the different security and intelligence services.

Rukon, Kohavi and Herzog in separate speeches each told her that she was making history but that she had been given the position on her merits, and not because she is a woman.

It was also emphasized that the military aide to the president is a very sensitive position.

Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen Aviv Kohavi. speaking at the appointment of president’s first female military aide, July 31, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT) Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen Aviv Kohavi. speaking at the appointment of president’s first female military aide, July 31, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

With her experience in intelligence operations and strategic decisions, there was general confidence that she would fulfill her tasks with the same dedication and accomplishments as she had done in her previous positions.

Rukon, who before his appointment as military aide had served as Israel’s Defense Attaché in China, was widely praised as a paratrooper, combat officer, squadron commander, educator, diplomat and, above all, as a decent human being for whom Israel’s security was paramount.

He said that in the period that he had served as a military aide, he had been privileged to sit in on meetings with heads of state, diplomats, heads of security branches, widows, orphans, leaders of organizations and institutions, academics and more.

Although he was leaving the IDF, he said, the spirit of the IDF would remain with him forever.



Tags IDF isaac herzog Aviv Kohavi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
2

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
3

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
4

Frequent napping linked to poor heart health, study says

Illustrative image of a person sleeping.
5

Researchers discover way to predict earthquakes with 80% accuracy

A view shows houses destroyed following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti August 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by