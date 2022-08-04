The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food

TAU International Masters in Disaster Management Leading communities in times of emergency

Tamar Uriel-Beeri in conversation with Leora Wine, student at Tel Aviv University International’s MDM program

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
AUGUST 4, 2022 11:58
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Leora Wine Israel Masters in Disaster Management
photo credit: COURTESY
 
OUR STUDENT STORIES
 

JOIN THE LIVE INTERVIEW

Sunday, August 14, 17:00 Israel time

What leadership skills are necessary to lead communities in times of emergency and disaster? Tel Aviv University’s one-year MDM program in Emergency and Disaster Management, prepares students to protect and guide in today’s challenging times.

Tamar Uriel-Beeri, managing editor of Jpost.com, interviews Leora Wine, a student in the TAU International program, and the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee Director of Disaster Response, to learn how she applies the skills she is learning in the program in her daily work.

Wine, who holds a BA from Emory University in Middle Eastern Studies and International Relations and has worked for the JDC for more than ten years responding to humanitarian disasters worldwide, and developing strategic partnerships, explains that one of the biggest buzzwords today in disaster management that she has learned is resilience. “We know,” Wine tells Uriel-Beeri, “that resilient communities are made up of resilient people – people that have been through a disaster, that are in disaster-prone areas that know that they’re coming again.” She adds that preparing for disaster not only helps when it strikes but also provides a sense of calm, which is crucial when dealing with these situations.

With all of her years of experience in the field, Wine says that the masters program has helped her take what she has learned in the classroom and apply it to her practical day-to-day work. She likens the skills she is learning at TAU to learning a new word in a foreign language and using it outside the classroom. “Now, I can use it more confidently and in a better way.”

Wine adds that the program covers a wide variety of essential topics. “The Master of Disaster Management has touched upon so many different sectors,” she says. “It’s law and ethics and cybersecurity and risk communication, and psychology – there are so many pieces that come together that I’m able to identify it in the work I’m doing.”



Tags tel aviv university students TAU Students
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by