Indictment of murder filed against teen accused of killing police officer

Sgt.-Maj. Barak Meshulam was killed when a 17-year-old driving a stolen car hit him at a checkpoint before escaping on foot.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 8, 2022 12:49
The fresh grave of Barak Meshulam, the Israeli police officer killed after being rammed at a checkpoint early this morning in Ra'anana, at the cemetery in Kfar Saba, July 17, 2022. (photo credit: FLASH90)
The fresh grave of Barak Meshulam, the Israeli police officer killed after being rammed at a checkpoint early this morning in Ra'anana, at the cemetery in Kfar Saba, July 17, 2022.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

The prosecution filed an indictment of murder on Monday against the 17-year-old from Ramallah who allegedly killed police officer Barak Meshulam in July.

As well as murder, the indictment accuses the suspect of illegally entering Israel, auto theft, driving without a license, driving without valid insurance, purposely endangering other people's life and purposely hitting a police officer.

The suspect allegedly stole a car in Gush Dan in mid-July and ran over Meshulam at a checkpoint on Highway 4. After hitting Meshulam, the suspect left the car and escaped on foot but was caught later in the day.

Meshulam was killed and left behind a wife and two children.

The criminal will pay a heavy price

Sgt.-Maj. Barak Meshulam and family. (credit: MESHULAM FAMILY) Sgt.-Maj. Barak Meshulam and family. (credit: MESHULAM FAMILY)

At Meshulam's funeral, Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lav promised that the criminal would pay a heavy price for his actions.

“We have no choice but to treat such a criminal as a murderer, and the punishment should be accordingly.”

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev


Tags Israel Police indictment murder Trial
