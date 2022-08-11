Thousands of drivers in Israel who drive without compulsory insurance save thousands of shekels over the years, but for those who get in an accident, it's the beginning of a total nightmare.

It can be the person behind you at the traffic light, or the one who turned without indicating or the one who didn't stop for a pedestrian. If you get into an accident with someone who doesn't have compulsory insurance, you aren't just a health problem.

For cases like this, Israel has a foundation for people who got hurt in accidents that was meant to ensure compensation for bodily harm when there's no insurance to supply it.

The foundation is meant to be simple - compensation from the foundation for the person who got hurt and a continued contact between the foundation and the offending driver.

19-year-old is still waiting

A smashed car following the accident near Tidhar Junction in the Negev on January 21, 2022 (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)

Two years after a car accident in which a 17-year-old got hurt by an uninsured driver, he's still waiting for compensation that he filed for with the help of lawyer Kital Bieber-Hiakan from the driver through the foundation. In the accident, which was caught on security camera, the boy could be seen walking on a dimly lit narrow street without sidewalks when a commercial vehicle comes speeding through and hits him.

The boy was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a severe head injury, and he was put into a medically-induced coma. What followed was a long rehabilitation process during which the boy complained of pain, dizziness, vomiting, instability, weakness and impaired vision. Even now, two years later, he is still going in for regular checkups and treatments and needs psychiatric medication and pain killers.

Because of the long rehabilitation process, the boy finished high school with a partial bagrut certificate and was unable to continue with his job or hold on to other jobs he tried. These days, he's a driver for a construction company, but he requires many breaks while working.

The compensation he filed for is up to NIS 2.5 million which is the maximum amount that can be asked for in this type of lawsuit. If the court rules that he deserves compensation, the foundation will then sue the offending driver to try to return the money it had to pay out.

The boy shouldn't count on receiving the amount he's asking for, however. In a similar case in May, the court rules a compensation of only NIS 50,000.