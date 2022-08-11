The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

What happens if you get in a car accident with uninsured drivers in Israel?

Israel has a foundation for people who got hurt in accidents that was meant to ensure compensation for bodily harm when there's no insurance to supply it.

By WALLA!
Published: AUGUST 11, 2022 03:46
The scene of a road accident near Beersheba, April 20, 2021. (photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE SOUTHERN DISTRICT)
The scene of a road accident near Beersheba, April 20, 2021.
(photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE SOUTHERN DISTRICT)

Thousands of drivers in Israel who drive without compulsory insurance save thousands of shekels over the years, but for those who get in an accident, it's the beginning of a total nightmare.

It can be the person behind you at the traffic light, or the one who turned without indicating or the one who didn't stop for a pedestrian. If you get into an accident with someone who doesn't have compulsory insurance, you aren't just a health problem.

For cases like this, Israel has a foundation for people who got hurt in accidents that was meant to ensure compensation for bodily harm when there's no insurance to supply it.

The foundation is meant to be simple - compensation from the foundation for the person who got hurt and a continued contact between the foundation and the offending driver.

19-year-old is still waiting

A smashed car following the accident near Tidhar Junction in the Negev on January 21, 2022 (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)A smashed car following the accident near Tidhar Junction in the Negev on January 21, 2022 (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)

Two years after a car accident in which a 17-year-old got hurt by an uninsured driver, he's still waiting for compensation that he filed for with the help of lawyer Kital Bieber-Hiakan from the driver through the foundation. In the accident, which was caught on security camera, the boy could be seen walking on a dimly lit narrow street without sidewalks when a commercial vehicle comes speeding through and hits him.

The boy was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a severe head injury, and he was put into a medically-induced coma. What followed was a long rehabilitation process during which the boy complained of pain, dizziness, vomiting, instability, weakness and impaired vision. Even now, two years later, he is still going in for regular checkups and treatments and needs psychiatric medication and pain killers.

Because of the long rehabilitation process, the boy finished high school with a partial bagrut certificate and was unable to continue with his job or hold on to other jobs he tried. These days, he's a driver for a construction company, but he requires many breaks while working.

The compensation he filed for is up to NIS 2.5 million which is the maximum amount that can be asked for in this type of lawsuit. If the court rules that he deserves compensation, the foundation will then sue the offending driver to try to return the money it had to pay out.

The boy shouldn't count on receiving the amount he's asking for, however. In a similar case in May, the court rules a compensation of only NIS 50,000.



Tags Israel car accident insurance Injury
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

LIVE BLOG: Biden welcomes ceasefire, calls for investigation of civilian casualties

A picture shows rockets being fired by Islamic Jihad toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2022
2

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
3

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
4

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
5

United Airlines pilots refuse to fly to Israel, cite fictitious curfew

A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by