4-year-old strangled in Jerusalem pronounced dead

The suspect is the boy's uncle who is known to suffer from mental health issues.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 14, 2022 10:12

Updated: AUGUST 14, 2022 10:24
Shaare Zedek hospital. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Shaare Zedek hospital.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The four-year-old who was strangled in Jerusalem on Saturday was pronounced dead on Sunday morning, according to Israeli media.

Concern first arose when people in the apartment noticed that the child was in his uncle's room and not responding to them as they called for him. 

The parents were called home from the synagogue, and when they got home, they broke open the door to the uncle's room and found the boy unconscious with signs of strangulation.

Israel Police investigate

Israel Police was called to the scene, and a preliminary investigation led to a theory that the strangulation was a result of the suspect's mental health.

An MDA intensive care ambulance (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)An MDA intensive care ambulance (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

The boy remained in critical condition throughout Saturday and passed away on Sunday morning.

The uncle, who is in his 30s, was arrested pending further investigation.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



Tags Israel Police Jerusalem children murder
