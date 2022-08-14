4-year-old strangled in Jerusalem pronounced dead

The four-year-old who was strangled in Jerusalem on Saturday was pronounced dead on Sunday morning, according to Israeli media.

Concern first arose when people in the apartment noticed that the child was in his uncle's room and not responding to them as they called for him.

The parents were called home from the synagogue, and when they got home, they broke open the door to the uncle's room and found the boy unconscious with signs of strangulation.

Israel Police investigate

Israel Police was called to the scene, and a preliminary investigation led to a theory that the strangulation was a result of the suspect's mental health.

The boy remained in critical condition throughout Saturday and passed away on Sunday morning.

The uncle, who is in his 30s, was arrested pending further investigation.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.