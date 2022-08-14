The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Lapid: We will chase down and catch anyone who attacks Israelis

Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned on Sunday that terrorists who attack Israelis have nowhere to run.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: AUGUST 14, 2022 12:03
Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Terrorists who attack Israelis have nowhere to run, Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned on Sunday, after the shooter in the attack in Jerusalem’s Old City the night before turned himself in.

“There is one conclusion from this event, like previous ones: Whoever attacks citizens of Israel will not have anywhere to run,” Lapid warned at the start of a cabinet meeting. “We will chase after them and catch them everywhere and prosecute them to the full extent of the law.”

“There is one conclusion from this event, like previous ones: Whoever attacks citizens of Israel will not have anywhere to run,”

Prime Minister Yair Lapid

Lapid noted that the terrorist, a Jerusalem resident, acted alone, and has a criminal background.

“Jerusalem is lively and full of tourists and we will continue to protect it. The Jerusalem area will be significantly reinforced [with police officers] to prevent copycat attacks, but I want to emphasize: Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, is safe, open, strong and welcoming to tourists and residents,” Lapid said.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid giving an announcement, August 8, 2022. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

The prime minister also recounted that he spoke with Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, who is continuing to prepare August and holiday events for the city.

Lion said separately that "Jerusalem is stronger than any event and we will not allow any terrorist to disrupt routine life in the public sphere. The capital of Israel will continue to a city full of life, happy and vibrant."

"Jerusalem is stronger than any event and we will not allow any terrorist to disrupt routine life in the public sphere. The capital of Israel will continue to a city full of life, happy and vibrant."

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion

Lapid sent wishes for a full recovery to the eight injured in the shooting and said all of Israel is praying for them.

Earlier Sunday, Lapid met with Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev and Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai, as well as Jerusalem Police Chief Doron Turgeman for an update on the attack and its aftermath.

The attack

The east Jerusalem resident turned himself in on Sunday, carrying his gun with him.

He wounded eight people, two severely and six mildly in a shooting at a bus by King David's Tomb near the Western Wall on Saturday night.

A spokesperson for the US Embassy in Jerusalem confirmed that US citizens were among the victims of the terrorist attack, but had no further comment on the matter.

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides tweeted that he "strongly condemn[s] the terrorist attack outside the Old City of Jerusalem. I am praying for a quick recovery for all of the innocent victims."

 

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.



