High school teachers threaten to join back-to-school strike

The Secondary School Teachers' Organization will join the September 1 teachers’ strike unless the Finance Ministry resolves negotiations swiftly.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: AUGUST 22, 2022 19:19
NEW TEACHERS run a summer school, located at Alonei Yitzhak in the North, as part of the training they receive from Hotam.
As the process of negotiations between the Teachers’ Union and the Finance Ministry remains in a tight deadlock, another player has entered the stage and joined in the threat to strike. As the school year’s September 1 start date draws nearer, the chairman of the Secondary School Teachers' Organization (SSTO), Ran Erez, has stated that the SSTO will join the Union in holding a back-to-school strike unless the Finance Ministry meets his organization’s demands as well.

“We have reached the 90th minute, and if agreements are not signed in the coming days, we will not open the school year,” Erez wrote in a letter to the members of the Teachers' Organization. “We are saying this now, not only to you, but also to the Finance Ministry, the local authority and the Education Ministry, so that no one will say that we are dragging out the negotiations until August 31.”

Erez further stated that the onus of responsibility for the last-minute nature of these negotiations falls on the shoulders of the Finance Ministry. “We have no interest in straining the community of teachers and parents, and we tell everyone that the ball has been in the Finance Ministry's hands for more than three weeks. The entire responsibility rests solely on them,” he wrote.

The Finance Ministry has issued a response, claiming that “In recent weeks, several draft agreements on these matters have been placed before the [SSTO]. The organization has so far refused to sign the existing proposals and the parties have agreed to discuss in the coming days in order to bridge gaps.”

These claims echo the accusations of Ran Shai, chairman of the National Student Council, made during an interview with 103FM last week. “Negotiations started early: already in January the Education Ministry came to the Finance Ministry and the Teachers' Union and asked to bring a new salary agreement, since then it seems that we are only being delayed," said Shai.

Israeli teachers protest as they demand better pay and working conditions in Tel Aviv on May 30, 2022 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) Israeli teachers protest as they demand better pay and working conditions in Tel Aviv on May 30, 2022 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Further condemnation for the Finance Ministry mishandling of negotiations came from Education Minister Yifat Shasha Biton preceding her call to Lapid to intervene.

“Despite my efforts in recent months, the extensive compromises and agreements I have reached with the Teachers' Union, I see time and time again that the officials of the Finance Ministry are not interested in reaching a real solution — are not interested in reaching agreements," she said. “Again and again I find that the Finance Ministry is indifferent to the danger that the school year won't open, despite my many efforts over the last few months to prevent it.”

Still no solutions

Negotiations between the Teachers’ Union and Finance Ministry are still at a standstill. On Sunday, the two parties met in order to find a suitable compromise, but found none, and scheduled another meeting on Monday. 

The Union is threatening a teachers’ strike on the first day of school, September 1, unless the government can muster a solution to their repeatedly-stated concerns — namely, teachers in Israel are vastly underpaid, resulting in a severe lack of competent staff and educational resources.

While the Finance Ministry has made the Union an offer that included raising the salary of starting teachers from around NIS 6,000 to NIS 9,000, they refused due to other aspects of the offer that would reward teachers based on “merit” rather than seniority, claiming that such a clause is “vague” and skirting central Union concerns.

Over the course of Sunday, Prime Minister Lapid met with Liberman, followed by Shasha-Biton, as well as the head of the Teachers' Union, Yaffa Ben David — despite the Prime Minister’s involvement, however, the beginning of the school year remains in flux.



