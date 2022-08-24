Merav Michaeli pushes to keep Tel Aviv light rail open on Shabbat

Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli is working to allow the Tel Aviv light rail to operate on Shabbat her office announced on Wednesday, sparking ire from some right-wing parties and joy from some centrist and left-wing movements.

Michaeli instructed the chairman of the NTA company, Mia Likvarnik, to perform an analysis of operational and budgetary implications in order to enable the light rail to run on Saturdays once it launches in November.

The minister stressed that if the line doesn't run on Shabbat, it will significantly harm citizens who do not own a private vehicle, and the large investment being put into the light rail system justifies it being fully exploited seven days a week.

"I have always believed that the freedom of movement of the citizens of Israel should not be restricted, not by day, not by hour, not by any means of transportation, private vehicle or public bus." Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"The citizens of Israel deserve that the blockade on the weekend to end. I have always believed that the freedom of movement of the citizens of Israel should not be restricted, not by day, not by hour, not by any means of transportation, private vehicle or public bus," said Michaeli.

"Today, more and more of the Israeli public needs public transportation during the weekend, wants it, and many, many of those who will not use it, support it. It is our duty to make it happen Reduce the gap between those who own a private car and those who don't, help get vehicles off the road and make the change that the State of Israel in 2022 so desperately needs. I call on the prime minister not to waste the historic window of opportunity that has opened up for us and to join me in changing the face of public transportation in Israel."

An illustration of the Tel Aviv light rail Purple Line. (credit: NTA)

Michaeli's announcement sparks mixed reactions from Israeli leaders

The Ne'emanei Torah Va'Avodah movement called for the transportation minister to reach a comprehensive arrangement that is acceptable to the majority of the public.

"A comprehensive arrangement acceptable to the majority of the public must be reached, in the spirit of the various beliefs, which include the operation of limited public transportation on Shabbat and the opening of entertainment and cultural institutions," said the movement.

"At the same time, and as an integral part of this move, the closure of trading and shopping activities will be determined. We believe that it is forbidden for the operation of public transportation on Shabbat to come unilaterally and detached from the overall regulation of the public space on Shabbat."

The Darkenu movement, which had approached the minister with a petition earlier this week calling for the light rail to run on Shabbat, welcomed Michaeli's announcement.

"Families without a car, young people without a driver's license, students, and anyone who wants to travel by public transportation on the weekend are left without a solution. For us this is a red line," wrote attorney Alva Kolan in an appeal accompanying the Darkenu petition earlier this week. "We ask that you work to promote an outline for operating the line on Shabbat in a way that will allow the population that wants to to use it, without harming the sanctity of Shabbat in ultra-Orthodox cities - each and every one of us is entitled to celebrate and experience Shabbat in our own way."

Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir spoke out against Michaeli's announcement, stating "I suggest to Merav Michaeli that she start dealing with Israel's difficult transportation issues on weekdays before she goes looking for provocations on Shabbat."

"Instead of worrying about the problem of traffic jams and accidents, Michaeli is looking for easy headlines, once by engaging in temper tantrums on the train, and now by desecrating the Sabbath and harming the Jewish identity of the country. Maybe it's better that she stick to what she's good at, Tiktok."

The Shas movement rejected the announcement, stating "The transportation minister is trying to cover up the disgraceful failure of her tenure in all areas, through a cynical election campaign at the expense of the precious Shabbat and the Jewish character of the country. Disgraceful."

Religious Zionist head Betzalel Smotrich called Michaeli a "failed transportation minister" saying that she decided to "trample on the Shabbat in the State of Israel and harm the Jewish identity of the country as part of her election campaign."

"The upcoming elections are about whether the State of Israel will remain a Jewish and democratic state or, God forbid, will become a state for all its citizens led by the progressive left along with the supporters of terrorism. We will not let them [do this]."