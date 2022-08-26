Defense Minister Benny Gantz discussed cooperation between Israel and the United States with US Central Command (CENTCOM) commander General Michael Kurilla during a meeting at CENTCOM headquarters in Florida on Thursday.

"I am completing a successful visit to CENTCOM headquarters in Tampa," tweeted Gantz. "During the visit we held significant discussions on strengthening the security cooperation between Israel, the US and the countries of the region in the face of Iranian aggression. From here I am flying to Washington where I will meet with National Security Adviser [Jake] Sullivan. I will discuss with him ways to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons."

The meeting comes as part of a planned visit by Gantz to the US and Japan. The defense minister will meet with Sullivan on Friday and will depart from the US to Japan for an official visit on Saturday night. Sullivan met with Israeli National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata at the White House on Tuesday.

The visit comes as the US, Iran and European Union continue efforts to return to the JCPOA nuclear deal, with the US presenting its response to Iran's latest demands on Wednesday. Iran's Foreign Ministry confirmed that it had received the response and was reviewing it.

Gantz says he's bringing "clear message" to US concerning nuclear deal

On Wednesday, Gantz stated that was carrying a "clear message" during his visit to the US that "an agreement that will not set Iran's capabilities back years, and will keep it restricted for many years to come - is an agreement that will harm global and regional security."

"Iran's nuclear rush must be significantly scaled back," said Gantz. "The financing of its affiliates in the region should be disconnected from the Iranian Rial pipeline. We will discuss the issue with the Americans, and at the same time, Israel will continue to build its strength and capabilities - so that in any situation, it will know how to defend itself."