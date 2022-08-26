The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gantz discusses US-Israel cooperation against Iran with CENTCOM commander

The defense minister is set to meet with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to discuss the efforts to return to the JCPOA deal.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: AUGUST 26, 2022 00:44

Updated: AUGUST 26, 2022 01:00
Defense Minister Benny Gantz meets with CENTCOM commander General Michael Kurilla during a meeting at CENTCOM headquarters in Florida, August 26, 2022 (photo credit: John Onuoha/CENTCOM)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz meets with CENTCOM commander General Michael Kurilla during a meeting at CENTCOM headquarters in Florida, August 26, 2022
(photo credit: John Onuoha/CENTCOM)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz discussed cooperation between Israel and the United States with US Central Command (CENTCOM) commander General Michael Kurilla during a meeting at CENTCOM headquarters in Florida on Thursday.

"I am completing a successful visit to CENTCOM headquarters in Tampa," tweeted Gantz. "During the visit we held significant discussions on strengthening the security cooperation between Israel, the US and the countries of the region in the face of Iranian aggression. From here I am flying to Washington where I will meet with National Security Adviser [Jake] Sullivan. I will discuss with him ways to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons."

The meeting comes as part of a planned visit by Gantz to the US and Japan. The defense minister will meet with Sullivan on Friday and will depart from the US to Japan for an official visit on Saturday night. Sullivan met with Israeli National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata at the White House on Tuesday.

The visit comes as the US, Iran and European Union continue efforts to return to the JCPOA nuclear deal, with the US presenting its response to Iran's latest demands on Wednesday. Iran's Foreign Ministry confirmed that it had received the response and was reviewing it.

Gantz says he's bringing "clear message" to US concerning nuclear deal

On Wednesday, Gantz stated that was carrying a "clear message" during his visit to the US that "an agreement that will not set Iran's capabilities back years, and will keep it restricted for many years to come - is an agreement that will harm global and regional security."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz meets with CENTCOM commander General Michael Kurilla during a meeting at CENTCOM headquarters in Florida, August 26, 2022 (credit: John Onuoha/CENTCOM) Defense Minister Benny Gantz meets with CENTCOM commander General Michael Kurilla during a meeting at CENTCOM headquarters in Florida, August 26, 2022 (credit: John Onuoha/CENTCOM)

"Iran's nuclear rush must be significantly scaled back," said Gantz. "The financing of its affiliates in the region should be disconnected from the Iranian Rial pipeline. We will discuss the issue with the Americans, and at the same time, Israel will continue to build its strength and capabilities - so that in any situation, it will know how to defend itself."



Tags Benny Gantz Iran United States US Army Nuclear Deal JCPOA
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
2

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
3

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
4

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
5

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by