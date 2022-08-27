The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
WATCH: Israeli police officer saves dog's life

Major General Moshe Hajaj saved the life of a dog whose leash got caught in the doors of an elevator.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 27, 2022 05:00
Security footage captured the moment when Major General Moshe Hajaj saved a dog from a potentially disastrous accident.

Hajaj was on his way out to go to work from his home in Beersheba. A woman and her dog were in the same elevator as him so when he got off the elevator, the dog followed him while the dog's owner was still in the elevator.

The elevator door closed and as soon as the elevator started moving, the dog's leash started to pull him up.

Hajaj immediately realized what was going on and turned around to help the dog. He tore the leash right off the dog, saving him.

Dog is walked on leash (credit: REUTERS)Dog is walked on leash (credit: REUTERS)

Interview with Kan News

"I immediately ran in the dog's direction. I tried to free it from the collar, but I couldn't. In the end, I had to tear the leash off the dog in order to save its life." Hajaj said in an interview with Kan 11. "It was a matter of seconds, without too much thought, I just acted."



Tags Israel Police police safety dogs video
