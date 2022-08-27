WATCH: Israeli police officer saves dog's life

Security footage captured the moment when Major General Moshe Hajaj saved a dog from a potentially disastrous accident.

Hajaj was on his way out to go to work from his home in Beersheba. A woman and her dog were in the same elevator as him so when he got off the elevator, the dog followed him while the dog's owner was still in the elevator.

The elevator door closed and as soon as the elevator started moving, the dog's leash started to pull him up.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

ואו, זה תיעוד מדהים. רס"ל משה חג'ג' מיחידת יואב יצא לפני מספר ימים לעבודה מביתו שבבאר שבע. איתו במעלית הייתה אישה עם כלב. הוא יצא והכלב אחריו, אבל האישה נותרה במעלית. הדלת נסגרה והרצועה של הכלב נמשכה מעלה. שימו לב להצלה היפה הזו. הוא קרע את הרצועה והציל את הכלב pic.twitter.com/mmdIwm5bZh — ilana curiel (@ilanacuriel) August 23, 2022

Hajaj immediately realized what was going on and turned around to help the dog. He tore the leash right off the dog, saving him.

Dog is walked on leash (credit: REUTERS)

Interview with Kan News

"I immediately ran in the dog's direction. I tried to free it from the collar, but I couldn't. In the end, I had to tear the leash off the dog in order to save its life." Hajaj said in an interview with Kan 11. "It was a matter of seconds, without too much thought, I just acted."