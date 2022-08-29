The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
State allots NIS 8 m. to improve pay for tough IPS positions

The announcement comes as the IPS faces an unprecedented level of criticism for crises on multiple fronts due to the “Gilboa Prison Break Affair” and the “Prisons Pimping Affair.”

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: AUGUST 29, 2022 18:24
Israel Prison Service guards (photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel Prison Service guards
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The government on Sunday announced that it would allot NIS eight million in funds for the benefit of around 1,700 Israel Prisons Service personnel in select positions both to improve their financial standing and to try to improve morale.

The announcement comes as the IPS faces an unprecedented level of criticism for crises on multiple fronts due to the “Gilboa Prison Break Affair” and the “Prisons Pimping Affair.”

Not only rank and file IPS personnel, but also top officials have come off in official and media probes into these affairs as highly negligent and often abandoning junior prison guards to deal with complex situations with terrorist-prisoners.

Reading between the lines, the new initiative, cosponsored by the IPS and the Finance and Public Security ministries, seems to have been rolled out at a critical juncture when many current prison service personnel may be considering quitting due to low morale and when the IPS may be hitting difficulties finding new recruits.

Where will new funds go?

Police officers and prison guards at the scene of a prison escape of six Palestinian prisoners, outside the Gilboa prison, northern Israel, September 6, 2021. (credit: FLASH90) Police officers and prison guards at the scene of a prison escape of six Palestinian prisoners, outside the Gilboa prison, northern Israel, September 6, 2021. (credit: FLASH90)

Specifically, the statement said that IPS personnel in roles which are operational, complex and tend to wear people down will receive the lion’s share of the new funds.

Some of the money will also be allocated to assisting in sweetening the deal for recruiting new recruits for some of these same, tough positions.

The statement also said that certain social workers and logistics officers would benefit from the new funds.

According to the statement, each designee for funds will receive between NIS 1,500 to 8,000 additional pay over a two-year period, or an average of about NIS 60-330 per month.

One-time thing or a recurring payment?

It was unclear if the special funds were a one-time boost to help the IPS maintain its more talented personnel during the current crisis, or if the process might be repeated in the future as a permanent pay raise of sorts.

“Male and female prison officials should be appreciated not only by words, but with deeds,” Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman said. “Therefore, we announced the granting of a substantial bonus for [many of] them at the level of thousands of shekels [each]. We acted and will continue to act to raise the level of motivation among all of the security forces in the State of Israel.”

Liberman’s statement may have been making reference to a recent deal his ministry made with the Mossad to raise salaries for specific positions, especially in the technology area, to better compete with the private sector.

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev said that “an outsider will not understand the reality and challenges that they [IPS personnel] cope with day and night, including their direct meeting up with a population which requires deep emotional strength.”

The new bonus sent a message of encouragement to the IPS both in terms of its status as an arm of state security as well as in terms of wider social justice goals, he said.

IPS chief Katy Perry, who is under fire for both affairs being probed, said that the new funds would help maintain the IPS’s quality of personnel at higher levels.

The new initiative did not include any wider reforms relating to the two affairs nor was there any new hint of firings of top officials, which may happen anyway if ordered by an ongoing state inquiry.



