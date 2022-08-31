The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Munich Massacre families close to deal with German gov't, may attend ceremony -report

Almost all the relatives of the Munich Massacre victims were set to boycott the 50th anniversary ceremony in Munich.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 31, 2022 10:56
Members of Israeli sports organizations form a Guard of Honor in front of command cars bearing the bodies of victims of the Munich massacre during memorial services at Lod Airport (photo credit: GPO FLICKR/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Members of Israeli sports organizations form a Guard of Honor in front of command cars bearing the bodies of victims of the Munich massacre during memorial services at Lod Airport
(photo credit: GPO FLICKR/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The families of the Munich Massacre victims and the German government are reportedly close to an agreement about compensation payments, which would end the families' boycott of the 50th-anniversary ceremony on September 5, Suddeutsche Zeitung reported on Tuesday, citing government sources.

According to Suddeutsche Zeitung, after days of intensive negotiations, the German government would pay almost 30 million euros to the families.

In line with the arguments by the relatives that the West German government had covered up its failures over the terrorist attack, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was said to be planning to apologize for the government's mistakes, the first President to do so. Further, it was reported that at the ceremony Steinmeier would announce a special commission to review the history of the event.

Boycott of the Munich Massacre ceremony

In an act of protest, all but one member of the victims’ families had decided to boycott the upcoming 50th-anniversary ceremony, the New York Times reported on August 17. The family had been insulted by the meager compensation offered and the lack of responsibility taken by the German government.

President Isaac Herzog was expected to attend the ceremony but had been put in a difficult position by the families' call for him not to attend.

The memorial ceremony for Munich massacre victims held in Tokyo. (credit: OLYMPIC COMMITTEE OF ISRAEL)The memorial ceremony for Munich massacre victims held in Tokyo. (credit: OLYMPIC COMMITTEE OF ISRAEL)

Germany's failure to address terrorism

In 1972, Palestinian terrorists from the PLO-affiliated Black September stormed the athletes' village and killed 11 Israeli athletes and coaches as well as a German policeman during the Olympic Games.

West Germany was heavily criticized for its handling of the incident. The athletes' village, where the initial attack took place, was reportedly poorly secured. Advice from Israeli security officials was reportedly ignored on how to deal with the situation. A bumbled rescue operation at the airport resulted in the execution of the Israeli athletes with rifles and grenades.

Leaked reports also indicated that German authorities had also ignored intelligence of an impending attack, and covered up the fact. Later, the surviving terrorists were released as ransom in a hijacking of a Lufthansa flight — Which some analysts and experts alleged was at least partially staged to further conceal the government's failures.

Abbas's refusal to apologize

Earlier in the month, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas refused to apologize for the terrorist attack during a press briefing with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“If you want to go over the past, go ahead. I have 50 slaughters that Israel committed... 50 massacres, 50 slaughters... 50 holocausts,” said Abbas, his response resulting in international outrage.

Abbas is reported to have been a financier of the Munich terrorist attack.
Michael Starr contributed to this report.


Tags Israel Mahmoud Abbas germany olympics boycott Munich attack 1972
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli settlers outraged after Tel Aviv schools use Green Line in maps

Map of Israel including the Green Line marking the West Bank
2

Man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV all at once

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
3

United sued for delaying Israel flight over fictitious Tel Aviv curfew

A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019.
4

Gal Gadot visits residents of southern Israel after Gaza missile strikes

Gal Gadot
5

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by