The families of the Munich Massacre victims and the German government are reportedly close to an agreement about compensation payments, which would end the families' boycott of the 50th-anniversary ceremony on September 5, Suddeutsche Zeitung reported on Tuesday, citing government sources.

According to Suddeutsche Zeitung, after days of intensive negotiations, the German government would pay almost 30 million euros to the families.

In line with the arguments by the relatives that the West German government had covered up its failures over the terrorist attack, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was said to be planning to apologize for the government's mistakes, the first President to do so. Further, it was reported that at the ceremony Steinmeier would announce a special commission to review the history of the event.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Boycott of the Munich Massacre ceremony

In an act of protest, all but one member of the victims’ families had decided to boycott the upcoming 50th-anniversary ceremony, the New York Times reported on August 17. The family had been insulted by the meager compensation offered and the lack of responsibility taken by the German government.

President Isaac Herzog was expected to attend the ceremony but had been put in a difficult position by the families' call for him not to attend.

The memorial ceremony for Munich massacre victims held in Tokyo. (credit: OLYMPIC COMMITTEE OF ISRAEL)

Germany's failure to address terrorism

In 1972, Palestinian terrorists from the PLO-affiliated Black September stormed the athletes' village and killed 11 Israeli athletes and coaches as well as a German policeman during the Olympic Games.

West Germany was heavily criticized for its handling of the incident. The athletes' village, where the initial attack took place, was reportedly poorly secured. Advice from Israeli security officials was reportedly ignored on how to deal with the situation. A bumbled rescue operation at the airport resulted in the execution of the Israeli athletes with rifles and grenades.

Leaked reports also indicated that German authorities had also ignored intelligence of an impending attack, and covered up the fact. Later, the surviving terrorists were released as ransom in a hijacking of a Lufthansa flight — Which some analysts and experts alleged was at least partially staged to further conceal the government's failures.

Abbas's refusal to apologize

Earlier in the month, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas refused to apologize for the terrorist attack during a press briefing with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“If you want to go over the past, go ahead. I have 50 slaughters that Israel committed... 50 massacres, 50 slaughters... 50 holocausts,” said Abbas, his response resulting in international outrage.

Abbas is reported to have been a financier of the Munich terrorist attack.Michael Starr contributed to this report.