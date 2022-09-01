High Court rejects appeal from Jewish terrorist serving life

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the appeal of Amiram Ben-Uliel of his conviction and life sentence for the terror arson murders of the Palestinian Dawabshe family in Duma in 2015.

The appeal came before Justices Yosef Elron, Yitzhak Amit and Shaul Shochet in March.

Religious Zionist Party MK and lawyer Itamar Ben-Gvir immediately slammed the decision and the court in general as being biased, though Elron and Shochet were both considered picks for the country's conservative camp and even Amit is viewed by many as a moderate swing vote.

In March, lawyers for Ben-Uliel had told the justices that Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) tortured him during his interrogation which should have invalidated his confession and led to his acquittal.

Although Ben-Uliel’s defense team made similar arguments to the Lod District Court, new lawyers Avigdor Feldman and Yehoshua Resnick said that those lawyers fought more over whether the confession was true or not, and did not try to disqualify it on the principle that it should be inadmissible due to torture simply because torture was used.

Hussein Dawabsha arrives for court hearing in Lod, to hear the verdict of Amiram Ben Uliel on his involvement in an arson attack in the West Bank village of Duma where three members of the Dawabshe family were killed, September 14, 2020. (credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)

In the lower court decision, the judges did disqualify some of Ben-Uliel’s confessions.

However, they left in place his confessions which came before or 36 hours after he was given torture and enhanced interrogation by the Shin Bet.

In addition, Resnick said that the defense team below did not force the lower court to address that whether Shin Bet’s tactics were “only” enhanced interrogation and not torture, and that even this was illegal because there was no “ticking bomb” exception.

When the Supreme Court prohibited torture in interrogations in 1999, it allowed an exception of more limited enhanced interrogation in cases where lives were imminently at stake.

What did Shin Bet ask Ben-Uliel?

Yet Resnick said that for the first 17 days of interrogation, Shin Bet did not ask Ben-Uliel any questions about future potential threats - only about the prior Duma incident in which he was a suspect. He also said that Shin Bet only later asked him about future potential plots to try to cover for the fact that they had used enhanced interrogation, and that this point was not raised before the lower court.

Ben Gvir's criticism of the court on Thursday noted that the court did not disqualify all of the confessions, but did not note that some confessions had already been tossed by the lower court.

Writing for the panel, Elron, who disqualified evidence when acquired in controversial ways in high profile cases, expressed unease with Shin Bet's tactics, but that he and the other justices said they found the video footage of Ben-Uliel's convincing that those confessions which were not disqualified were authentic and proved he was the ideological murderer.

In March 2021, the defense filed an appeal against his conviction and multiple life sentences from September 2020. The defense also noted an Uvda interview of Deputy Attorney-General Raz Nizri in January 2020 which could open up law enforcement to having to share additional information that it had not revealed to date.

The July 2015 attack killed 18-month-old Ali and his parents, Sa’ad and Riham, and destabilized Israeli-Arab relations throughout the region.

An unusual aspect of the appeal is that Feldman usually defends Palestinians and causes on the political Left.

However, Feldman was the lawyer who convinced the High Court to outlaw Shin Bet interrogations torture in 1999, so he has a special connection to the issue of whether impacting those on the Right or the Left.

Besides Ben-Uliel's confession, the lower court said it was convinced by his voluntary physical reconstruction of the crime at the scene of the murders.

In addition, both the lower court and the Supreme Court cited Ben-Uliel’s refusal to testify in his own defense.

The lower court wrote: “The defendant described the scene of the crime in extreme detail in his confessions… which was later clarified to be meticulously accurate… the defendant carried out a reconstruction with great accuracy and which was close to identical to his confessions – something which rebuts the claims” that he was guessing or tipped off at the moment by the Shin Bet investigators.

For months after the murder, Shin Bet performed a massive manhunt and investigation - but turned up empty-handed.

Former Shin Bet chief Yoram Cohen told The Jerusalem Post that he fundamentally altered the entire approach toward Jewish terrorism against Palestinians, taking a much harder stance and investing far more resources.

Then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-defense minister Moshe Ya’alon made frequent statements about the severity of the incident and assured regional partners in the Palestinian Authority, Jordan, Egypt and globally of their commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

When the Shin Bet finally apprehended Ben-Uliel as well as a minor who was accused of conspiring with him regarding the murders – the situation was viewed as so desperate that they used torture/enhanced interrogation to get the defendants to confess.