Israeli officials hold strategic dialogue with Germany

During the meeting, the Israeli participants presented the danger that a return to the JCPOA nuclear deal with Iran would pose.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 2, 2022 13:41
Strategic dialogue between German and Israeli officials in Jerusalem, September 2022 (photo credit: GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE)
Strategic dialogue between German and Israeli officials in Jerusalem, September 2022
(photo credit: GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE)

Israeli security officials held a strategic dialogue with their German counterparts in Jerusalem on Thursday and Friday for the first time.

The National Security Advisors and the director-generals of the Foreign Ministries of both countries led the dialogue, alongside the director-general of the Defense Ministry, the heads of the Mossad and the Shin Bet, and their counterparts in Germany.

What did Israeli and German officials discuss? 

The dialogue was planned during a meeting between the leaders of Germany and Israel in Jerusalem in March.

During the dialogue, the two sides reaffirmed the unique and special nature of their relationship, and their commitment to continue promoting it.

Strategic dialogue between German and Israeli officials in Jerusalem, September 2022 (credit: GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE)

Additionally during the meeting, the Israeli participants presented the danger that a return to the JCPOA nuclear deal with Iran would pose.

The two sides agreed to continue the strategic dialogue in the future on a regular basis.



