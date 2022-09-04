The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

What are Herzog's two reasons for being in Germany this week?

The first Israeli president to visit Germany in office was Isaac Herzog's late father.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2022 09:27
President Isaac Herzog on his visit to Germany. (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
President Isaac Herzog on his visit to Germany.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

ALTHOUGH most of the publicity surrounding the visit to Germany this week by President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal, has centered on the 50th anniversary commemoration of the Munich massacre, Herzog is also on a state visit to Germany.

He is the sixth Israeli president to be invited to speak to the German Bundestag. The first was his late father President Chaim Herzog, who had previously been in Germany as an officer in the British Army during the Second World War and had helped to liberate Bergen Belsen in April, 1945.

The Jewish prisoners were initially suspicious of a man in uniform, but he spoke to them in Yiddish and allayed their fears.

When Chaim Herzog went back  in April, 1987, as the first president of Israel to officially set foot in Germany, he made a point of returning to Bergen Belsen, reciting Kaddish and laying a wreath there  to honor the memory of 50,000 Jews who were murdered there.  

At the time he said: "The only ones who can forgive are the dead.  The living have no right to forget.  Thus, I will surely remember with a heavy heart."

CHAIM HERZOG. (credit: NATI HARNIK) CHAIM HERZOG. (credit: NATI HARNIK)

This week, his son will also visit Bergen Belsen and will be the sixth president of Israel to address the Bundestag.

Mr. Herzog goes to Germany

Herzog's state visit is at the invitation of President Frank Walter Steinmeier, who previously hosted President Reuven Rivlin in March, 2021. Rivlin reciprocated in July, 2021, just a week prior to concluding his term of office., and lauded Germany as being a strong partner in the uncompromising fight against antisemitism and terrorism.

Rivlin and Steinmeier forged a strong personal friendship as well. When Steinmeier came to Israel in 2017, Rivlin took him  and his wife on a tour of Jerusalem's famed Mahane Yehuda market, and they had a beer together.  Steinmeier was also in Israel for the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, then  he and Rivlin travelled to Poland together and on to Germany for further commemorations. 

Herzog has also met with Steinmeier in the past, and the two were active in trying to resolve the problem of adequate compensation to the families of the Israeli athletes murdered in Munich.  Last week they issued a joint statement after the matter had been settled.

Herzog was officially welcomed at the Schloss Bellevue, the presidential palace in Berlin on Sunday, where in the evening a state dinner was held in his honor.  Prior to attending the Munich memorial event on Monday, Herzog will meet with German Chancelor Olaf Scholtz.

Herzog is due to address the German Bundestag on Tuesday morning, and will present his views on the Iranian nuclear program as well as other important  global and bilateral issues.

After that Herzog and his wife will accompany Steinmeier and his wife in a wreath laying ceremony in memory of the murdered Jews of Germany, ahead of Herzog's visit to Bergen Belsen, where he will meet with Holocaust survivors and local youth to discuss the importance of remembrance.



Tags Israel germany isaac herzog Munich attack 1972
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why did rocks from the Mars Perseverance rover surprise scientists?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
2

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
3

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
4

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by