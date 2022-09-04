What are Herzog's two reasons for being in Germany this week?

ALTHOUGH most of the publicity surrounding the visit to Germany this week by President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal, has centered on the 50th anniversary commemoration of the Munich massacre, Herzog is also on a state visit to Germany.

He is the sixth Israeli president to be invited to speak to the German Bundestag. The first was his late father President Chaim Herzog, who had previously been in Germany as an officer in the British Army during the Second World War and had helped to liberate Bergen Belsen in April, 1945.

The Jewish prisoners were initially suspicious of a man in uniform, but he spoke to them in Yiddish and allayed their fears.

When Chaim Herzog went back in April, 1987, as the first president of Israel to officially set foot in Germany, he made a point of returning to Bergen Belsen, reciting Kaddish and laying a wreath there to honor the memory of 50,000 Jews who were murdered there.

At the time he said: "The only ones who can forgive are the dead. The living have no right to forget. Thus, I will surely remember with a heavy heart."

CHAIM HERZOG. (credit: NATI HARNIK)

This week, his son will also visit Bergen Belsen and will be the sixth president of Israel to address the Bundestag.

Mr. Herzog goes to Germany

Herzog's state visit is at the invitation of President Frank Walter Steinmeier, who previously hosted President Reuven Rivlin in March, 2021. Rivlin reciprocated in July, 2021, just a week prior to concluding his term of office., and lauded Germany as being a strong partner in the uncompromising fight against antisemitism and terrorism.

Rivlin and Steinmeier forged a strong personal friendship as well. When Steinmeier came to Israel in 2017, Rivlin took him and his wife on a tour of Jerusalem's famed Mahane Yehuda market, and they had a beer together. Steinmeier was also in Israel for the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, then he and Rivlin travelled to Poland together and on to Germany for further commemorations.

Herzog has also met with Steinmeier in the past, and the two were active in trying to resolve the problem of adequate compensation to the families of the Israeli athletes murdered in Munich. Last week they issued a joint statement after the matter had been settled.

Herzog was officially welcomed at the Schloss Bellevue, the presidential palace in Berlin on Sunday, where in the evening a state dinner was held in his honor. Prior to attending the Munich memorial event on Monday, Herzog will meet with German Chancelor Olaf Scholtz.

Herzog is due to address the German Bundestag on Tuesday morning, and will present his views on the Iranian nuclear program as well as other important global and bilateral issues.

After that Herzog and his wife will accompany Steinmeier and his wife in a wreath laying ceremony in memory of the murdered Jews of Germany, ahead of Herzog's visit to Bergen Belsen, where he will meet with Holocaust survivors and local youth to discuss the importance of remembrance.