The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu trial to restart on Tuesday amid Israeli election season

If there is no plea deal, the trial is expected to last at least another year and possibly longer.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 18:42
A court hearing in the trial against former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the District Court in Jerusalem on March 23, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
A court hearing in the trial against former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the District Court in Jerusalem on March 23, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The trial of former prime minister (and current candidate) Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to restart on Tuesday after an approximate six-week summer recess and smack in the middle of the election season.

In May 2000, the trial opened, with witnesses first called in April 2021.

To date, it has focused mostly on Case 4000, the Bezeq-Walla Affair.

However, this past summer, the prosecution started to dig deeper into Case 1000 the Illegal Gifts Affair.

When the trial restarts it will be the tail-end of the cross-examination of Hadas Klein, an aide to tycoon billionaire Arnon Milchan and key prosecution witness against Netanyahu.

When the defense finishes cross-examining her, the prosecution hopes to call many of the other witnesses in Case 1000, including Milchan's driver, his house manager, suppliers who sold the cigars and champagne to Milchan so he could provide them as gifts to Netanyahu - and eventually, Milchan himself.

Netanyahu trial: Prosecution to shift gears back to Case 4000

Next, the prosecution hopes to shift gears back to Case 4000, at which point it would bring various government regulator witnesses to try to prove that Netanyahu and his lieutenants improperly pressured them into helping Bezeq, and after that various police interrogators of various witnesses in the case.

Finally, the prosecution would return to another round of Case 1000 witnesses and eventually conclude by calling witnesses for Case 2000, the Yediot Ahronot-Yisrael Hayom Affair.

Israel's opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is seen in the Jerusalem District Court for his trial. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/REUTERS) Israel's opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is seen in the Jerusalem District Court for his trial. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/REUTERS)

The defense has complained that the prosecution is improperly delaying calling the police interrogators, who the defense is looking forward to "feasting" on for various errors the defense has already proved they made.

However, the court is likely to let the prosecution have the schedule it wants for its own witnesses, and later extend that same courtesy to the defense when it calls its witnesses.

The Elovitches wait for legal response to court appeal

The court has yet to rule on a motion filed last month by former Bezeq and Walla owner Shaul Elovitch and his wife, Iris Elovitch, seeking to dismiss them from Case 4000 on the grounds of unjust treatment.

But most expect the court to reject the motion and let the trial proceed.

The Elovitches are at the center of the case against Netanyahu because Shaul is accused of engaging in a bribery scheme with the former prime minister of favorable government treatment for Bezeq in exchange for favorable media coverage at Walla for Netanyahu.

Iris is accused of involvement in select aspects of the media coverage at the Walla side of the scheme, including passing messages between Sara Netanyahu and Shaul or other Walla personnel, and of knowledge that there was a quid pro quo.

If there is no plea deal, the trial is expected to last at least another year and possibly longer, when adding in the defense witnesses as well as some months for the court to contemplate and write out its verdict.



Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Politics crime court Netanyahu criminal investigations
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
3

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
4

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by