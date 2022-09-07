Israel rejects US call for new IDF open fire rules after Abu Akleh death

Israel has rejected a Biden administration request that it review its army rules regarding the use of live fire in light of an Israeli report that said that Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh may have been killed by an IDF bullet.

“The IDF’s Chief of Staff, and he alone, determines and will continue to determine the rules of engagement in accordance with our operational needs and values of the IDF," Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday.

'These instructions are implemented in a strict manner by soldiers and their commanders.

"There has not been, and there will not be any political involvement in the matter. IDF troops have my full backing in their mission to protect the citizens of Israel." Defense Minister Benny Gantz

Gantz spoke just one day after Deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters that the Biden administration wanted Israel to review its rules of engagement.

Palestinians attend a protest demanding US President Joe Biden to achieve justice for Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin, in Gaza City July 13, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

"We're going to continue to press our Israeli partners to closely review its policies and practices on rules of engagement and consider additional steps to mitigate the risk of civilian harm, protect journalists and prevent similar tragedies in the future," Patel told reporters in Washington.

The dispute between Jerusalem and Washington on this matter went public after the IDF concluded its investigation into Abu Akleh's death while on assignment for the Al Jazeera network.

What did the Israeli report conclude?

It was highly probable, the IDF said, that one of its soldiers had shot Abu Akleh accidentally while she covered violent clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian gunmen in Jenin on the morning of May 11.

It added that Israel has no plans to pursue a criminal investigation and its spokesperson told Israeli reporters that the army did not plan to review its rules of engagement in light of her death.

The IDF's brief report did not unveil any new information regarding Abu Akleh's death. The Palestinian Authority said its investigation showed she had been deliberately targeted by the IDF.

Journalists in Washington on Tuesday pressed both Patel and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the need for Israeli accountability in her death.

"We have been very public about making sure that there is accountability," Jean-Pierre said, but she did not detail what steps Israel needed to take to comply with that requirement.

One journalist told her, "It feels like our government does not have our back."

Jean-Pierre said she disagreed. "We stand up for journalists. We stand up for the freedom they should be given in order to report."

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina) took issue with the State Department's call for the IDF to change its rule of engagement in the field, noting that the decision as to when soldiers should use live fire should only be determined by IDF commanders and not the White House.

It must be "detached from any pressure, internal or external," said Bennett, who was prime minister when Abu Akleh was killed.

"At any given moment there are Palestinian terrorists trying to murder Israelis, not the other way around," Bennett said. "Our hand is not light on the trigger. There is a moral imperative to strike terrorists to save human lives. As Prime Minister, I gave full backing to our fighters, and I expect our friends in the world not to preach morality to us but to support us in our war on terror," Bennett stated.

The Israeli left-wing NGO Yesh Din said that the rule as to when Israeli soldiers open fire needed to be changed.

"We welcome the [US] demand to examine the instructions on when to open fire and hope that the army will change these rules so as to prevent those who are innocent from being shot. Abu Akleh's story "is not unusual" and "many lives have been cut short because of the finger has been light on the trigger. Israel has a duty to change this," Yesh Din stated.