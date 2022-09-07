Israeli locks himself in family home with knife, stabs police officer

An Israel Police officer was stabbed by an Israeli in his 60s who locked himself and presumably his family in the northern Arab town of Nahf on Wednesday night.

The stabbing took place as police forces along with a negotiation team were attempting to break into the house to arrest the suspect, who locked himself in his living room.

Police burst into the apartment due to fears he might hurt himself and during the altercation, an officer was stabbed in his chest and was moderately to seriously injured.

According to police, the man's motives for the incident were his suspicion that he would be involuntarily committed to a psychiatric hospital by his family.

Police arrested the suspect, injuring him lightly.

He was rushed to Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya for further treatment, along with the injured police officer.

This is a developing story.