Senior Citizens to receive 20% discount on vacations in Israel

A significant benefit to be introduced to senior citizens in Israel, providing a 20% discount on booking hotels in Israel.

The benefit will be given to senior citizens for an entire year from Saturday night to Wednesday excluding holidays, when the discount will be given on the price stated at the time of booking.

The benefit is a joint initiative of the Minister of Tourism, Yoel Razvozov, the Minister of Social Equality Merav Cohen and the Hotel Association.

"This is an initiative with a double benefit: significant savings for the public of senior citizens in Israel, and at the same time assistance to the tourism industry precisely on days when occupancy is lower." Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid) said.

"Thanks to this, we will stimulate the Israeli economy, help the tourism industry, and enable senior citizens in Israel to have a vacation at a more affordable price. I thank my friend, Minister Merav Cohen, for this important cooperation for the benefit of the State of Israel," the minister added.

A call to action

Recently, a call went out to hotels and other tourist accommodation facilities all over the country to join and offer this significant benefit to the public of senior citizens in Israel.

The president of the hotel association Avi Nissenkorn welcomed the launch of the joint initiative, saying that "we are proud to take part in this important social enterprise, which gives the opportunity to host senior citizens and give them a discounted midweek vacation in hotels across the country."

Upon launching the campaign a few weeks from now, the Ministry of Tourism will inform senior citizens about the benefit and direct them to the i-israel website - a website through which you can reach the sales websites and place the order at a discount.

"I am happy to launch together with the Minister of Tourism the move that joins a series of projects initiated with the aim of encouraging senior citizens to get out of the house, including free sports activities in public spaces, "Baim Latov" the national system for volunteering for adults, outdoor trips for senior citizens And more," Minister of Social Equality Merav Cohen said.

"It is very important for us to encourage adults to go on vacation, which can contribute to their mental and physical health," she explained. "I believe that our move will also lead to strengthening the domestic tourism industry and will make vacationing in hotels in Israel more profitable. I thank the members of the Minister of Tourism, Yoel Razvozov, for working together to promote the important benefit."