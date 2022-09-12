The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel is 'tolerant, peace-loving, Western democracy' - Sylvan Adams

“I am not trying to convince the haters and the antisemites,” said Adams. “I am speaking to the apolitical silent majority, in their living rooms and on their mobile phones.”

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 18:32

Updated: SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 18:50
Sylvan Adams at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, September 12, 2022

Sylvan Adams, noted business leader and philanthropist, declared that he is trying to promote the message that Israel is a “tolerant, benevolent, peace-loving Western democracy.” Speaking at The Jerusalem Post Conference in New York City, the Canadian-born Adams, who made aliyah in 2018, pointed out that his efforts to promote Israel through sports and culture have resulted in vastly positive exposure of the country to hundreds of millions of people around the world who are not otherwise aware of Israel.

I am not trying to convince the haters and the antisemites,” said Adams. “I am speaking to the apolitical silent majority, in their living rooms and on their mobile phones.”

Adams added that his promotion of holding sports and cultural events in Israel, such as Israel’s hosting of the first three stages of the Giro d’Italia Grand Tour bicycle race in Israel in 2018, and the championship game of the French soccer league, the Trophée des Champions, this past July, which was watched by 400 million fans of French soccer, and which featured superstar Lionel Messi with his 230 million social media followers, showed the positive side of Israel. “When Messi is posting pictures from his stroll on the boardwalk of Tel Aviv,” said Adams, “he is educating hundreds of millions of his fans.”

Adams noted that the beauty of sports is that it is “a language that everyone speaks” and mentioned the positive encounters of his Israel Start-up Nation professional cycling team in the United Arab Emirates.

He added that his efforts to present Israel in a positive light extend beyond sports and culture to arranging for life-saving surgery on children from around the world, as well as bringing children to Israel for no-cost medical treatment through the “Save a Child’s Heart” NGO.

Sylvan Adams at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, September 12, 2022 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Sylvan Adams at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, September 12, 2022 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Save a Child’s Heart shows off the big heart of Israel and the Jewish People,” said Adams. He also cited a daring rescue mission he led that extracted more than 400 Afghans, including the last Jewish family in Afghanistan, from the clutches of the Taliban, arranging visas for them in France, Switzerland, Italy, and Canada. 

Adams invited Conference attendees to join him in his projects to increase the visibility of Israel. “I’m always looking for partners,” concluded Adams. “If anyone wants to join me in these positive, fun, and impactful projects, I would love to meet you.”



Tags Israel Sylvan Adams Save a Child’s Heart
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

Neo-Nazi head of Goyim Defense League arrested in Poland

A neo Nazi attends a rally in Budapest October 23, 2009. The words, the motto of the S.S., read "my honor is my loyalty"
4

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
5

Parents indicted for raping their daughter for 13 years

Demonstrators gather in Tel Aviv on Sunday in support of a 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat. August 2020
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by