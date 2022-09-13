Netanyahu promises to fund haredi school system, averting UTJ split

Three days before the closing of the lists, United Torah Judaism (UTJ) finalized the details regarding the subject of Belz Hasidism core studies, freezing the outline of hasidic core studies with the Education Ministry on Monday, according to Israeli media.

In exchange for this, the hasidic group was promised that it would receive a regulated budget from the government on the assumption that a right-wing/ultra-Orthodox government would be formed, according to Maariv.

The conclusion was reached following heavy pressure exerted by opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu - in the framework of which he pledged that if elected prime minister in the coming elections, he would match the budget of ultra-Orthodox institutions that do not teach core studies to that of state education.

For Netanyahu, this is another achievement, after he brokered an agreement between Religious Zionist Party leader MK Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben-Gvir.

By repairing the UTJ rift, the former prime minister guarantees that the right-wing ultra-Orthodox bloc will not waste votes, which for him could have been lost if one of the parties had fallen below the electoral threshold.

MK Moshe Gafni, head of the non-hasidic, Ashkenazi (Lithuanian) Degal HaTorah faction within UTJ, met last week with Netanyahu to discuss the root of the crisis: the agreement of Beliz Hasidism to increase core studies and tighten government supervision of its schools in exchange for an increase in the budget, according to Ynet.

Gafni then proposed a solution that would prevent that agreement, which angered his faction: an increase in the budget for ultra-Orthodox institutions but with no change of the content studied.

The Degel Hatorah leader also demanded a comparison of Orthodox teachers' salaries to those of teachers in the state education system as a condition for his faction to enter the Netanyahu-led government.

However, such a move is expected to encounter legal difficulties due to the disconnection between the scope of the core studies and the amount of the budget, and therefore it will require anchoring in legislation, including a superseding clause that will prevent the High Court from disqualifying it.

The dispute over the party list currently revolves around the question of who will be first on the Knesset list and which faction will get four places out of the first seven that UTJ is expected to receive according to polls, with each faction demanding both for themselves, according to Kan.

According to the compromise proposal, the first place on the UTJ list will be given to Degel Hatorah's Gafni , while most of the seven places will be given to the hasidic Agudat Yisrael one.

The compromise proposal seeks to grant each side one achievement: first place for the Ashkenazim and most of the list for the hassidim.

What is the basis of their disagreement?

A large swathe of the Ashkenazi haredi school system is based on what is known as the Independent Education System (Chinuch Atzmai), which includes the cheder (elementary school) and yeshiva ketana (intermediate school) for boys and Beis Yaakov schools for girls, all of which have a strong emphasis on Jewish religious studies.

Chinuch Atzmai schools receive approximately half of the funding of regular state schools, with the rest of their funding coming from donations.

Run by the Ashkenazi sector, it refused a request by the Belz Hasidim to join the system in 2018. The reason was, and remains, quite strange: The former leaders of the Lithuanian camp who are now both deceased, Rabbi Yosef Shalom Eliashiv and Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Leib Shteinman, decided that no new groups would join the system. Their directive continues to apply and is viewed as part of their last will and testament to the Lithuanian haredim.

Belz responded to Degel Hatorah’s refusal by turning to the government and requesting a solution, since it needed funding. The result became known as the “Belz Arrangement” – a new education model that was announced by the Finance and Education ministries in June.

The arrangement is that schools will receive funding for every student who has a passing grade in mathematics, English and Hebrew. The model is the first in haredi society in which funding is dependent on educational success in secular subjects. It is viewed by some as a groundbreaking step forward to integrate the ultra-Orthodox into Israeli society.

But this is exactly what Degel Hatorah fears. The Lithuanian side views the new model as a threat to the independence of its education system – and consequently a threat to the independence of its way of life. The circulation of the Education Ministry’s call for proposal on August 25 served as an indication that the plan was moving forward; hence, it was the straw that broke Degel Hatorah’s back.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.