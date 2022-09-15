The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli-Arab teen with heart disease meets Messi thanks to Make-A-Wish

About a year and a half ago, Arafa Hwamdeh suffered complete heart failure and is now living with an artificial heart. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 17:25
CEO of Make-A-Wish Israel Denise Bar-Aharon (left) with Lionel Messi (center) and Arafa Hwamdeh (right) (photo credit: Make-A-Wish)
CEO of Make-A-Wish Israel Denise Bar-Aharon (left) with Lionel Messi (center) and Arafa Hwamdeh (right)
(photo credit: Make-A-Wish)

Arafa Hwamdeh, an Israeli-Arab 17-year-old from Beersheba suffering from heart disease, was able to meet his hero Lionel Messi on Tuesday thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

About a year and a half ago, Hwamdeh suffered complete heart failure and is now living with an artificial heart. 

On Tuesday, Hwamdeh met with Messi and Neymar Jr. at the Dan Carmel Hotel in Haifa as both soccer stars were in Israel for the UEFA Champions League game. When Messi walked in the room, Hwamdeh told the Co-Founder and CEO of Make-A-Wish Israel Denise Bar-Aharon that he could "actually feel his heart beat with excitement."

Messi is a big supporter of Make-A-Wish and has granted many wishes for children with critical illnesses around the world.

Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi in action with Maccabi Haifa's Josh Cohen (credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS) Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi in action with Maccabi Haifa's Josh Cohen (credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

What is his next wish?

Hwamdeh's next wish is to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation in Israel so that one day he can receive a heart transplant and play soccer again.



Tags Israeli Arabs sports soccer Lionel Messi Heart disease
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
3

Why did Queen Elizabeth II never come visit Israel? - comment

Lord Rabbi Sacks with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace
4

Russia gives up key northeast towns as Ukrainian forces advance

A man stands next to a business and entertainment centre heavily damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 9, 2022
5

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by