The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

National Unity will not collaborate with Hadash-Ta'al - Gideon Sa'ar

On top of Sa'ar's ideological stance, National Unity also has a political incentive to block Hadash-Ta'al, as it means that Lapid will have very low chances of forming a government.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 18:09

Updated: SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 18:34
Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar heading to cabinet meeting, June 26, 2022. (photo credit: YOAV DUDKEVITCH)
Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar heading to cabinet meeting, June 26, 2022.
(photo credit: YOAV DUDKEVITCH)

National Unity will not cooperate with the Arab-Israeli party Hadash-Ta’al even though it broke away from the more extreme Balad faction, Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar said Monday in an exclusive interview with The Jerusalem Post. His remarks ended speculation about a possible government led by Prime Minister Yair Lapid supported by the Arab parties.

"The Joint List is an extreme party, with anti-Israeli positions in a number of senses, and a government that will rely on it will not be able to fulfill its mission,” Sa’ar said. “This may harm very fundamental things.”His full comments will be published in this weekend’s Frontlines.

"Our intention, in general, is to form a broad, national party that will not rely on the extremes. I believe that that is needed in Israel in order to bring stability. A government that relies on the Joint List will be anything but stable," Sa'ar added.

"Our intention, in general, is to form a broad, national party that will not rely on the extremes. I believe that that is needed in Israel in order to bring stability. A government that relies on the Joint List will be anything but stable."

Justice Minister Gideon Saar

Hadash-Ta’al, led by MKs Ayman Odeh and MK Ahmad Tibi, submitted its list without MK Sami Abou Shahadeh’s Balad, in a dramatic turn of events last Thursday night.

Balad is widely viewed as having the most extreme views out of the three factions of the Joint List, and it initially insisted on a separatist policy and on refusal in advance to participate with any government.

With Balad no longer involved, widespread speculation began about whether a window of opportunity had opened for Lapid to cooperate with Odeh and Tibi to form a government following the November 1 election. But National Unity is also a necessary partner for Lapid, and Sa’ar’s flat-out ban means that option is off the table.

No window of opportunity 

“There is no window of opportunity,” Sa’ar said. “It is enough to hear statements made in recent days by MK Ofer Cassif [Hadash] and Ahmad Tibi. We are not partners because of their positions, not because they are mostly representatives of the Arab public.”

In an interview with Kol Barama Radio on Sunday night, Cassif said that “a Palestinian who shoots an IDF soldier is a guerrilla fighter. I support nonviolent struggle, [and] don’t want anyone killed. According to the definition accepted in the world and the UN’s definition, a people under occupation has a right to take up arms against the occupier."

"I oppose this, but they cannot be called terrorists, just as the ‘12 martyrs’ [members of the Irgun and Lehi Zionist paramilitary organizations who were sentenced to death in mandatory Palestine, known as Olei Hagardom] cannot be called this. In the eyes of most of the German public, those who fought the occupying forces in Poland were called partisans, not terrorists,” he said.

Sa’ar said this was his view all along, and it was agreed to by party leader Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Together with Sa’ar’s ideological stance, National Unity also has a political incentive to block Hadash-Ta’al, it would diminish Lapid’s chances of forming a government.

In an interview at a conference hosted by Israel Hayom on Sunday, Gantz said: “I do not see how Yair [Lapid] will succeed in forming a government. He received a government and did not create it.”



Tags Israel gideon sa'ar hadash Joint List Balad Party National Unity Party
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
2

Who was the IDF soldier killed near Jenin - and how were the terrorists caught?

Maj. Bar Falah, Deputy Commander of the Reconnaissance Battalion was killed overnight by Palestinian gunmen near Jenin.
3

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
4

Why has Israel escalated its attacks against Iranian targets in Syria?

Illustrative image of an airstrike.
5

Donald Trump offered Israel's West Bank to Jordan's King Abdullah in 2018 - report

Trump and Abdullah
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by