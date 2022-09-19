Why is Israel letting Mexico’s ex-crime chief hide here? - analysis

According to reports by Calcalist, The New York Times and various Latin American media outlets, Mexico’s former criminal agency chief Tomas Zeron de Lucio, allegedly involved in the deaths of 43 Mexican students in 2014, has been hiding out in Israel for more than two years.

Various reports imply that Israel is dragging its feet on the issue either because of negative diplomatic relations, the lack of extradition treaties between the countries, or a special arrangement that de Lucio has with the Israeli cyberdefense establishment.

Part of the basis for the allegations regarding Israel’s cyberdefense establishment and de Lucio relate to NSO Group’s operations in Mexico where the cyber offense firm is accused of selling its cellphone hacking technology to the government and others to use against journalists, activists and other opposition figures.

While The Jerusalem Post cannot give a definitive answer about these questions, it has learned that at least the legal questions are far more complicated that they may seem.

First, ultimate innocence or guilt at the end of a trial is only one piece of the extradition process.

Demonstration on September 26, 2015, on the first anniversary of the Iguala mass kidnapping (credit: PETROHSW/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Complexities of the extradition process

In order to get a foreign country to extradite one of its citizens, there are certain basic levels of evidence that must be provided to the country that would be extraditing—in this case, Israel.

Also, there are preliminary processes in the extradition that often precede a full, final and official extradition request.

The Post has learned that Israeli authorities have been working on evidentiary aspects of the extradition case for years, but that the process has been dynamic with multiple twists and turns.

Aspects of the case changed substantially in 2020 and 2021, earlier in 2022 and again only a few weeks ago, when a number of Mexican prosecutors were arrested.

Practically speaking, it can be difficult if not impossible to move an extradition process forward when some of the prosecution lawyers on the other side have been arrested or are under investigation.

Also, with dozens of new persons being arrested whose narratives could overlap with de Lucio, Israel might need to even request additional new evidence relating to those persons.

The Post has also learned that the formal and final extradition request has not yet been submitted.

In other words, from Israel’s perspective – despite all of the prior reports – the ball is in Mexico’s court.

None of this means that de Lucio will not eventually be extradited. It just puts a different spin on why the extradition process might be taking so long. It also makes it likely that his extradition is not around the corner.

A diplomatic official said that the issue is being handled with intense focus by the Justice Ministry and that there is no connection between the extradition issue and broader Mexican-Israeli diplomatic relations.

More specifically, the official rejected any idea of Israel using the extradition to try to leverage Mexico to be less critical of it at the United Nations, as implied by multiple reports.

Why then is an Israeli official quoted in a way that seems to imply there is a connection, or at least that Jerusalem might intentionally take the process slowly because it does not owe Mexico any favors?

Officials did not say that the quotes in the media were necessarily manufactured as much as they were likely taken out of context to present Israel in an unflattering light.

These answers did not fully clarify the matter. However, it seems that an Israel official might have listed a number of reasons why Jerusalem has not yet extradited de Lucio, and some of the media covering the issue might have cherry-picked the one reason that would sound the worst.

Another reason it might be unlikely that Israel would hold up the entire extradition to gain leverage over Mexico is because Mexico is not a dominant power that has much to give Israel – even if more positive relations would be preferred.

Even this does not answer why de Lucio is here and whether, independent of what the normal professionals handling such issues are dealing with, there might be some cyberdefense officials assisting him the way that former minister Ya’acov Litzman gummed up the works in the process to extradite Malka Leifer.

The Calcalist article specifically identified de Lucio as living in Tel Aviv in the fancy home of David Avital, a shareholder in a subsidiary of Rayzone which, like NSO Group, has cyber and other operations in Mexico.

The Post spoke to multiple cyberdefense officials, one of whom said it was unlikely that Avital would be helping or harboring de Lucio over business issues related to national security.

The official said this would make no sense now that de Lucio lost his position and influence.

Rather, if Avital is helping de Lucio, it would be more likely connected to individual personal relationships and possibly individual economic considerations, since sometimes fleeing individuals are ready to pay significant sums to secure a safe harbor.

Another cyberdefense official pointed out that Mexico is a very complicated country where a hero one day is a criminal in chains the next.

He said it is very common for strong personal relationships to develop between individuals representing different governments for deals in the defense industry, which might remain strong even after one or more of the officials is out of office.

Finally, Israel is an ally of the US, which might also have an interest in aspects of stabilizing Mexico and seeing any corrupt officials there prosecuted (because of the shared border and common fights against drugs). But Israel is geographically and conceptually in a completely different universe from Mexico, or even Canada, where de Lucio fled to before he came to the Jewish state.

In other words, de Lucio probably correctly calculated that the process of Mexico seeking his extradition would be longer and harder to accelerate in Israel, as opposed to if he was still somewhere in the Americas, closer to Mexico.

Of course, at some point, all of the explanations in the world will not be sufficient if Israel does not provide a substantive response to this latest controversial extradition issue.