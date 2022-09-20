The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Lapid en route to UN: Israel has right to security, but desires peace

Lapid is scheduled to deliver a speech in the UN General Assembly plenum. It will be his first such address and his most significant diplomatic public moment to date. 

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 00:14
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is seen heading to New York for the opening of the UN General Assembly, on September 19, 2022. (photo credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is seen heading to New York for the opening of the UN General Assembly, on September 19, 2022.
(photo credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)

Israel has a right to security but desires peace, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said prior to departing early Tuesday morning for the United Nations, where he plans to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other world leaders.

"I am leaving tonight for a diplomatic visit that will include meetings with heads of state and Jewish leaders," Lapid said.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is seen heading to New York for the opening of the UN General Assembly, on September 19, 2022. (Video credit: GPO)

He heads out to the high-level opening session of the UN General Assembly, amid increasing tensions with Iran and Lebanon as well as with Palestinians in the West Bank, to a forum in New York where world leaders meet and mingle.

Israel's Lapid heads to the UN General Assembly

On Thursday, Lapid is scheduled to deliver a speech in the UN General Assembly plenum. It will be his first such address and his most significant diplomatic public moment to date

"Israel's voice will be heard on that platform."

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid

"Israel's voice will be heard on that platform," said Lapid adding that he plans to speak of "our right to security and our desire for peace as well as Israel's contribution to regional stability and international cooperation."



