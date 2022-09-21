The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

High Court hints it will limit Mazuz to approving new IDF chief

Justices indicated that they saw no reason to allow Mazuz to do anything beyond approving the appointment of Herzi Halevi as the next IDF chief.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 20:14

Updated: SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 20:16
NEWLY APPOINTED Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara waves during a welcome ceremony for her in Jerusalem this week. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
NEWLY APPOINTED Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara waves during a welcome ceremony for her in Jerusalem this week.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The High Court of Justice on Wednesday strongly hinted that it will limit former justice Menachem Mazuz to a temporary term as chief of the country’s vetting committee for senior officials.

Essentially, Justices Noam Sohlberg, Yael Wilner and Ruth Ronen impressed on the state’s lawyer Anar Helman that because of the current election season, they saw no reason to allow Mazuz to do anything beyond approving the appointment of Herzi Halevi as the next IDF chief.

The position of the Government and of Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara has been that Mazuz must be appointed as permanent head of the vetting committee, and not limited only to vetting Halevi.

Helman said that a temporary appointment might give the public the appearance of political interference with the vetting committee’s independence and impartiality.

He argued that there was no point in objecting to the appointment of Mazuz to head the committee in election season because, unlike other government positions which might be open to a wider range of persons, the jobs which the vetting committee supervises are all self-limited to a very short list of top contenders.

Supreme Court judge Menachem (meni) mazuz seen at Israeli businessman Jacky ben Zaken hearing of his appeal on manipulating the share price of Financial Levers. on July 14, 2016. (credit: FLASH90)Supreme Court judge Menachem (meni) mazuz seen at Israeli businessman Jacky ben Zaken hearing of his appeal on manipulating the share price of Financial Levers. on July 14, 2016. (credit: FLASH90)

For example, he noted that there were really only two serious candidates in the running (only those at the rank of major-general and who have served in certain command positions are considered eligible) and now that the government has already selected its choice, there would seem to be no reason for anyone to care that it is election season.

However, all three justices repeatedly battered Helman with questions undermining his argument.

Wilner asked multiple times, “What is special in this case which justifies departure from the general rule,” that appointments should not be made during election season.

Appearance of political involvement

Further, Wilner shot down the idea that a temporary appointment would give the public the appearance of political interference, saying instead that the public would be much more worried by the idea of a permanent appointment during election season.

In a prior solo proceeding, Sohlberg had already pressed the Government hard to accept a temporary appointment for Mazuz as a compromise which would both allow Halevi’s appointment as IDF chief to go through, while limiting Mazuz’s appointment to that issue.

The basis of that compromise was that there seems to be sufficient support for appointing Halevi as the next IDF chief despite election season so as to avoid the danger of not having an IDF chief in place when the current IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi steps down in January 2023.

Though election day is November 1, it is far from certain that a new permanent government will be in place by January, let alone ready to complete from scratch a new process to appoint a new IDF chief.

On the flip side, some groups on the political Right, including the NGO Lavi, which brought the petition, oppose Mazuz’s appointment entirely, declaring him to be too aligned with the Left.

Mazuz’s record as a former attorney-general showed him to be tough on a number of security issues and his term saw the prosecution of former Center-Left prime minister Ehud Olmert, and was not viewed as particularly left-wing.

But when he served as a former High Court justice, the Right was angry with Mazuz for opposing house demolitions of terrorists in some cases and for various other rulings.

What seemed to make it more likely that the High Court would force the Government into only a temporary appointment for Mazuz, was that even Ronen – viewed as part of the High Court’s progressive wing – seemed against a permanent appointment.

It was unclear when the High Court would rule but it was expected to be soon so that Halevi’s appointment can go through before the election.



Tags IDF high court of justice Noam Sohlberg Aviv Kohavi Gali Baharav-Miara
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
2

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
3

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
4

WHO 'strongly advises against' use of two COVID treatments

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021.
5

Donald Trump offered Israel's West Bank to Jordan's King Abdullah in 2018 - report

Trump and Abdullah
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by